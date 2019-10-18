Author Dania Voss Releases New Novel OFF THE HOOK

Chicagoland romance author Dania Voss explores the challenges of young love while dealing with the pressures of wealth and professional sports, in her latest release, new adult novella "Off the Hook" (ISBN: 978-1773399911; Ebook).

She was headed to college. He was an up and coming pitcher in the majors. Life had other plans and threw them a curve ball.

Abbey Jayne has always been a bit of a nerd. She prefers books and computers over people. Especially boys. She hasn't worried much about dating and is content taking a backseat to her sister Cassie, the social butterfly. Abbey's headed to college in the fall anyway.

Everything changes after she reluctantly agrees to join Cassie and her boyfriend for dinner. Hunky pitcher for the Chicago Cobras, Luke Stryker is also coming along. He seems larger than life and Abbey's surprised by her attraction to him.

At twenty, Luke Stryker is already one of the best pitchers in the majors and the sole heir to his family's fortune. His world turns upside down when he meets Abbey. Right away, he senses she's special. That she's meant to be his.

With their relationship growing quickly, Luke asks Abbey to join him on the road for the adventure of a lifetime before her classes start in the fall, but she's torn about what she should do. Her mother is upset and Luke's agent thinks she's in the way. Abbey believes she and Luke have a future together, but it won't be easy.

Can young love survive the stresses of family, college, life on the road, and everything that goes along with being a professional athlete?

"I'm thrilled to share Luke and Abbey's origin story with my readers," Voss states. "I felt it was the right time at this point in my Windy City Nights series to reveal how they met and fell in love, before everything fell apart and they reunite ten years later in my novel On the Ropes."

"Off the Hook" is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TMKMVVT

Ebook ISBN: 978-1773399911

Price: .99

Chicagoland author, Dania Voss writes compelling, sexy romance with heat and heart. Her debut novel in the Windy City Nights series "On the Ropes," was nominated as Best Contemporary Romance in the 2018 Evernight Publishing Reader's Choice Awards. The third installment in the series, "Hannah's Bliss," received 5-star reviews from The TBR Pile and Readers' Favorite(r). "Hannah's Bliss" was voted April's 2019 Book of the Month at The TBR Pile. Dania's work has been highlighted on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, and she has been featured in the Chicago Tribune and Southern Writers Magazine. "Off the Hook" is her fourth published book.

You can visit Dania Voss at her website: www.daniavoss.com





