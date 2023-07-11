Author Anja Høvik Strømsted Releases New Literary Novel THE DEAD-HONEST TRUTH ACCORDING TO JAZZ

Author filmmaker, and artist Anja Høvik Strømsted has releasd her new literary novel, The Dead-Honest Truth According to Tazz.

Prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary literary work of author Anja Høvik Strømsted in her compelling novel, The Dead-Honest Truth According to Tazz. With unyielding honesty and a captivating narrative, Strømsted introduces readers to Tazz, a young female narrator who fearlessly navigates unconventional paths to truth and triumph.

In this novel, Tazz emerges as a beacon of authenticity, defying the gloomy, violent, and wildly unreasonable circumstances that surround her. Against the backdrop of a world where parents, teachers, and even those who are supposed to care for her refuse to vouch for her dreams, Tazz's unfiltered voice shines through, challenging societal norms and inviting readers to question their own beliefs.

Leaving behind her home country, friends, family, and the acceptance to a creative writing course, Tazz embarks on a quest for fulfillment and revolution. Set in a holiday resort in Scotland, the narrative unfolds with growing contempt, unrecognized brilliance, and unfulfilled desires propelling Tazz from one remarkable situation to the next.

The Dead-Honest Truth According to Tazz is a masterful character study that explores the complexities of the human experience. With a raw and genuine narrative style, Strømsted invites readers to journey alongside Tazz, delving into her struggles, triumphs, and the deep-seated need for authenticity. Through Tazz's unique perspective and unyielding honesty, readers are compelled to reflect on their own lives and the pursuit of truth in a world that often demands conformity.

Brace yourself for an emotional and thought-provoking journey that challenges societal norms and celebrates the power of being true to oneself.

About the Author:



ANJA HØVIK STRØMSTED is an author, filmmaker, and artist of works of fiction, short and feature films, music and music videos, photography, and visual arts. She has studied Creative Writing at Gothenburg University Valand School of Fine Arts and Film Production at New York University Tisch School of the Arts. "The Dead-Honest Truth According to Tazz ", is her first novel.

