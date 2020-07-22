Aurora Russell Releases Contemporary Romance FALLING FOR THE TYCOON

Author Aurora Russel has announced the promotion of her contemporary romance novel, Falling for the Tycoon. Hot vacation romance never turns into true love...or does it?

One wild and passionate Caribbean night leaves Annelise with amazing memories...but what happens when her vacation fling reappears as a VIP client?

Deserted by her fiancé only three months before their wedding, a devastated Annelise decides to go on their Caribbean honeymoon alone in the hope of thawing the deep freeze of her emotions. Tripping and landing on top of the most gorgeous man she's ever seen, a sexy French-Canadian stranger, is as surprising as it is mortifying.

Rémy Gaspard is staying at his family's remote tropical resort to get some work done after a difficult visit with his sister, but instead, he finds himself drawn to the sad young woman he sees from across the beach. When she quite literally falls into his lap, he can't believe his good fortune.

Their passionate vacation romance is cut short by a troubling accident and they part ways, but neither can stop thinking about the other. When they meet up again in Montreal, seemingly by accident six months later, their attraction is just as strong...or stronger. As they face the challenges of misunderstandings, suspicions and a shadowy menace that won't leave Rémy's family alone, one thing becomes clear. Their love remains strong, anywhere and always.

Book 2 in the Anywhere and Always Series: Snowbound with the Billionaire is Coming Soon!!!

Falling for the Tycoon is available for purchase in print and ebook format.

About the Author:

Aurora Russell is originally from the frozen tundra of the upper-Midwest (ok, not frozen all the time!) but now loves living in New England with her real-life hero/husband, two wonderfully silly sons, and one of the most extraordinary cats she has ever had the pleasure to meet. But she still goes back to the Midwest to visit, just never in January. She doesn't remember a time that she didn't love to read, and has been writing stories since she learned how to hold a pencil. She has always liked the romantic scenes best in every book, story, and movie, so one day she decided to try her hand at writing her own romantic fiction, which changed her life in all the best ways.

