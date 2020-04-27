Ariella Talix Releases New Contemporary Romance 'Savor This'

Author Ariella Talix has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, Savor This. Scheduled for release in May 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

In this passionate and unpredictable story, Halden Dahl is a successful glass artist and total ladies' man. Handsome and talented with an ego as big as all outdoors, has he finally met a woman who will bring him to his knee?

Madison Lassiter is the new girl in town, and as soon as Halden lays eyes on her, he wants her. Halden has always been a thrill-seeker with a strong sense of wanderlust, so Madison has her doubts that he's the man for her despite their obvious chemistry.

From the age of seven, Madison has been laser-focused on establishing a successful millinery business. It's time now for her to branch out from her tiny hometown of Honeybee Hollow to the big city of Louisville, Kentucky.

She's ready for new experiences, but is she ready for Halden?

Suitable for adult readers due to HOT content. Savor This will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You