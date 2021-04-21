Anya Mora Releases New Domestic Suspense/Thriller SECRETS MOTHERS KEEP

Author Anya Mora has announced the upcoming release of her new domestic suspense/thriller, Secrets Mothers Keep, scheduled for release on May 6, 2021.

On Friday night in the clay fields of Bethel Creek, seventeen-year-old Daniel Reyes is found brutally attacked and left for dead. On Saturday morning, Cora Maxwell finds her teenage son's clothes covered in blood. A small town torn apart by a horrific hate crime. An investigative reporter hell bent on finding the truth. A mother's worst nightmare.

A small town torn apart by a horrific hate crime.

An investigative reporter hell bent on finding the truth.

A mother's worst nightmare.

What really happened to the Reyes boy?

In the heart-stopping and timely suspense novel, Secrets Mothers Keep, widow and mother Cora Maxwell faces the hardest decision of her life. In a world where there are few second chances, do you grant one to your child? And if so... what is the cost?



About the Authors:

Anya Mora lives in the Pacific Northwest with her family. Her novels, while leaning toward the dark, ultimately reflect light, courage, and her innate belief that love rewards the brave.

