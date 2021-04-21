Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anya Mora Releases New Domestic Suspense/Thriller SECRETS MOTHERS KEEP

A small town torn apart by a horrific hate crime. An investigative reporter hell bent on finding the truth. A mother's worst nightmare.

Apr. 21, 2021  

Author Anya Mora has announced the upcoming release of her new domestic suspense/thriller, Secrets Mothers Keep, scheduled for release on May 6, 2021.

On Friday night in the clay fields of Bethel Creek, seventeen-year-old Daniel Reyes is found brutally attacked and left for dead. On Saturday morning, Cora Maxwell finds her teenage son's clothes covered in blood. A small town torn apart by a horrific hate crime. An investigative reporter hell bent on finding the truth. A mother's worst nightmare.

What really happened to the Reyes boy?

In the heart-stopping and timely suspense novel, Secrets Mothers Keep, widow and mother Cora Maxwell faces the hardest decision of her life. In a world where there are few second chances, do you grant one to your child? And if so... what is the cost?


About the Authors:

Anya Mora lives in the Pacific Northwest with her family. Her novels, while leaning toward the dark, ultimately reflect light, courage, and her innate belief that love rewards the brave.

Purchase the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-Mothers-Keep-Jacquie-Underdown-ebook/dp/B07LG13VGB


