Ann Zachariah M.D. Releases New Book Of Poetry WILD CHILD OF THE MONSOONS

Ann Zachariah M.D. has announced the release of her new poetry book, Wild Child of the Monsoons. A collection of lyrical poetry that savours the myriad of emotions that life gifts us.

Wild Child of the Monsoons sprinkles water on core emotions that will make the reader realize who they truly are. The author will take readers on a hope filled nostalgic journey on a canoe of vibrant emotions to help them connect with their true self. It is a raw poetic record of pain, love, loss, grief and gratitude that will ultimately lead one to their higher self and self-love. It will help one to look within and own all the beautiful and painful emotions with an inner sense of knowing that one is not alone in this journey. It will elevate one to that sacred space within oneself where you know that you are loved and your divine self is always celebrated.

Are you ready to start your journey today?

A word from the Author:

"I was a lass about age six when I started writing the songs of my soul with a semi-sharpened pencil without an eraser. I found torn papers discarded from perfect two-lined books to pen my thoughts. Not grasping how my ideas aligned with my words, I wrote verses and songs sitting on a narrow wooden bridge over the stream winding the paddy fields in my ancestral home." - Ann Zachariah M.D.