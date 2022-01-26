Andrew McIntyre Releases Dark Sci-fi Fantasy Thriller MAGON

Drawn from the superhero genre, MAGON will introduce you to a collection of new Celtic characters.

MAGON explores the consequences of mixing ancient DNA into the modern world. It is the crossroads of a genius mind and a scientific experiment gone wrong.

The dreams and aspirations of a young genetics student, confronted with the terror of a bullying roommate, who forces his victim to consume the results of his experiment - with catastrophic results.

It is a dark world of science, mythology, forgotten legends, weird beings and weirder circumstances.

It is a journey into the future, the primal, the unknown. It is the archetypal call to arms of beings with powers greater than ours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Andrew is the creative force behind a number of entrepreneurial projects. A passionate author who believes in the power of story-telling to inspire and entertain readers. His own inspiration comes from ordinary people who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances. Andrew lives with his fiancé and step-son splitting their time between Wales and South of France.