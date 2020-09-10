Alexa Aston Releases New Contemporary Romance HOLLYWOOD PLAYER

The book is scheduled for release on September 17th.

Author Alexa Aston has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, Hollywood Player. This is the third book in her Hollywood Name Game Series, scheduled for release on September 17, 2020. Book one, Hollywood Heartbreaker was released on August 6, 2020 and Book two, Hollywood Flirt was released on August 27, 2020.

From internationally bestselling romance author Alexa Aston - Book Three in the exciting Hollywood Name Game - a stunning new contemporary romance series. Read for FREE with Kindle Unlimited!

She has zero friends . . . and is wary of men, living life as a recluse.

His only friend is 90 and when she dies, he's adrift.

Can a dyslexic actor and a shy loner find happiness together?

Famous from the time she was fourteen, London Russell lands the cover of Sports Illustrated to cap off her modeling career. Leaving the fashion world behind, she follows her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter. Thanks to an ex-boyfriend's vicious attack on her, London becomes a recluse who turns out hits but never tours-and can't trust a man. Her life changes course when she encounters a Hollywood screenwriter and director and agrees to write the theme song for their next movie.

Knox Monroe grew up as America's darling, a child actor featured on several popular television series. After his mother's betrayal, Knox drops out of sight, returning years later to make the successful transition to adult roles. A known womanizer and loner, Knox meets London by chance. Through her connections, he winds up with the lead role in a new movie.

Will London be able to open her heart and move past Knox's player reputation? And will Knox knock down the emotional fortress that he's built around his heart?

In Hollywood, anything's possible. . .

Hollywood Player will be available for purchase in print and ebook format upon its release.



About the Author:

Award-winning and internationally bestselling author Alexa Aston lives with her husband in a Dallas suburb, where she eats her fair share of dark chocolate and plots out stories while she walks every morning. She's a binge fiend (The Crown and Ozark are favorites) who enjoys travel, sports, and time with her family.

Her historical romances bring to life loveable rogues and dashing knights, while her contemporary romances are light and flirty and sometimes contain a bit of suspense.

