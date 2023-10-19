Air Force Veteran Wayne Rankin Releases Children's Book WAYNE, THE NERD FROM ARIZONA

Get ready to embark on an inspirational adventure with Wayne, the Nerd from Arizona by Wayne Rankin. This heartwarming children's book takes readers on a transformative journey that celebrates the enduring power of friendship, self-esteem, and the ability to rise above life's challenges.

Meet Wayne, a good-hearted kid who has faced the challenge of making friends while navigating the life of a military family. His father, an air force master sergeant, takes them on a journey that includes frequent overseas moves. Wayne's appearance, with pimples, crooked teeth, and mended glasses, makes him feel unsure of himself. Yet, Wayne, known as "the nerd," discovers that he is not alone; there are others just like him!

Wayne, the Nerd from Arizona is a delightful children's book that follows Wayne's adventures from Luke AFB in Phoenix, Arizona, to Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. Through Wayne's journey, young readers will witness his remarkable transformation from an "ugly caterpillar" into an incredible and beautiful butterfly.

Key Messages from the Book:

Problems are only temporary: Wayne's story teaches children that challenges are a part of life but can be overcome with determination and resilience.

Friendships last forever: Readers will learn the importance of forging strong bonds with others, even in the face of adversity.

Everyone will change: Wayne's transformation illustrates that change is a natural part of life, and it can lead to growth and self-discovery.

Ignore bullies and be patient: The book encourages young readers to stand up to bullies, stay true to themselves, and be patient as they navigate life's ups and downs.

About the Author:

Wayne Rankin is an Air Force Service Disabled Veteran with a distinguished career that spans both military service and corporate leadership. He is a Magna Cum Laude graduate from Colorado Christian University and holds a Master of Arts degree in Procurement and Acquisition Management and Human Resources Development from Webster University. Wayne's real-life experiences as a military dependent, traveling to new locations numerous times, have inspired his writing.

Wayne, the Nerd from Arizona is a captivating and empowering children's book that encourages young minds to embrace change, value friendships, and overcome challenges. Join Wayne on his transformative journey by getting your copy today!

Visit Wayne's official website to learn more and purchase the book: https://www.waynethenerdfromarizona.com/

The book is also available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Wayne-Nerd-Arizona-Rankin-ebook/dp/B0BLBK99XP/