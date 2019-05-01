4th Annual 5K Run/Walk for Disabilities to be Held May 19, 2019
Journey Found, Inc. is staging its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk (Super Hero theme) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The 5K race will be held at Nevers Park, Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor, CT. They hope to bring awareness of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, by spreading the positive message that people with special needs and their caregivers are super heroes in their own right.
Bring the family and help us continue to provide safe homes and support services to the most vulnerable people in our community – those with disabilities. Refreshments will be provided to all participants. Community vendors will show their support by having great food and valuable information.
There will be two 4 ft. trophies awarded to the best overall male and female participants. All participants will receive goodie bags, and all finishers will receive a medal.
Race fees are Adult $30/Youth $20 if pre-registered by May 16 and $35 after May 16th and on race day. There is also a special discount to Sound Runner (Glastonbury) store customers. (Visit store for details). Participants have the option to pick up their race packets on Friday, May 17 3 PM to6 PM at Happy Nutrition, 948 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor or Saturday May 18 10 AM to 2 PM at Sound Runner, 63 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury.
In person registration/check-in begins at 7:30 AM at the Rotary Pavilion in Nevers Park. Register online at: www.journeyfound.org
Please contact Monica Carr, Race Director, at Journey Found, Inc. at (860) 643-9844 to become a sponsor, make a donation, or with any other questions.
