UNCLE VANYA by Annie Baker Opens at Road Less Traveled
The Chekhov adaptation, directed by Scott Behrend, will star ensemble members Kristen Tripp Kelley, Todd Benzin, and Peter Palmisano.
Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will continue its 23rd season with Uncle Vanya, by Anton Chekhov, a new version by Annie Baker.
Uncle Vanya will open November 13 starring RLTP Ensemble members Kristen Tripp Kelley, Todd Benzin, and Peter Palmisano alongside Darryl Semira, Tracie Lane, John Vines, Christina Rausa, Monish Bhattacharyya and Priscilla Young-Anker under the direction of RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend.
The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Collin Ranney (set design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design), Lise Harty (costume design), Lou Iannone (technical director) and Hasheen DeBerry (production coordinator) alongside Monish Bhattacharyya (assistant director), Shelby Converse (fight/intimacy director), J.C. Hartloff (properties design), Mary Margaret Keenan-Brown (assistant stage management), Josie DiVincenzo (scenic painter), Anthony D'Avanzo (assistant technical director) and Andy Routhier (wardrobe).
Uncle Vanya tells the story of a group of people living on a rural Russian estate, primarily focusing on Ivan 'Uncle Vanya' Voinitsky, who has spent his life managing the property for his brother-in-law, the self-absorbed Professor Serebryakov; when the Professor returns with his beautiful young second wife, Yelena, Vanya and the local doctor, Astrov, become captivated by her, leading to a web of unrequited love, frustration, and a sense of wasted life as the Professor plans to sell the estate, further disrupting their already stagnant existence; the play explores themes of regret, longing, and the search for beauty in a seemingly meaningless life.
Uncle Vanya opens Friday, November 13 and runs through Sunday December 13, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $60/65 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $30 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: November 19, December 3, 10 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID).
Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.
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