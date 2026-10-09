Jacob Guzman and Mikaela Secada to Lead IN THE HEIGHTS at Starring Buffalo
The musical will feature choreography by Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo and direction by Matthew B. Cullen.
The cast has been revealed, and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo and Ansari-Saxon's co-production of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' IN THE HEIGHTS, presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format November 13-15 at Buffalo State University's Warren Enters Theater. Audiences can expect an evening filled with humor, heart and the unmistakable rhythms of a neighborhood where everybody has a story.
Broadway's Jacob Guzman (Hamilton, West Side Story) and Mikaela Secada (Back to the Future, Blue Bloods) lead the cast as Usnavi and Vanessa respectively, and appear alongside Buffalo regional stars Melinda Capeles, Willa DeWhisp, Brianna Garcia, Alejandro Gómez, Diego Guzmán, Alexia Guzmán-Hayes, Jake Hayes, Jamil Kassem-Lopez and Smirna Mercedes. Students from Niagara Falls High School, Iroquois High School and Cheektowaga Central High School will join Buffalo State University students in the ensemble and chorus.
IN THE HEIGHTS is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Artistic Fellow Matthew B. Cullen, with music direction by Karen E. Saxon and choreography by Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo. Marta Aracelis-Torres serves as assistant director, with Emilia Navarrete as stage manager.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Come From Away
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (10/10-10/25)
|
BOOP! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (10/03-10/10)
|
Swan Lake by The United European Ballet Company
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (10/21-10/21)
|
Tobacco Road
American Repertory Theater of WNY (10/15-10/31)
|
The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)
|
Hell's Kitchen
Shea's Buffalo Theatre (10/27-11/01)
|
A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
Aurora Players (10/09-10/25)
|
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)