Jacob Guzman and Mikaela Secada to Lead IN THE HEIGHTS at Starring Buffalo

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The cast has been revealed, and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo and Ansari-Saxon's co-production of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' IN THE HEIGHTS, presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format November 13-15 at Buffalo State University's Warren Enters Theater. Audiences can expect an evening filled with humor, heart and the unmistakable rhythms of a neighborhood where everybody has a story.

Broadway's Jacob Guzman (Hamilton, West Side Story) and Mikaela Secada (Back to the Future, Blue Bloods) lead the cast as Usnavi and Vanessa respectively, and appear alongside Buffalo regional stars Melinda Capeles, Willa DeWhisp, Brianna Garcia, Alejandro Gómez, Diego Guzmán, Alexia Guzmán-Hayes, Jake Hayes, Jamil Kassem-Lopez and Smirna Mercedes. Students from Niagara Falls High School, Iroquois High School and Cheektowaga Central High School will join Buffalo State University students in the ensemble and chorus.

IN THE HEIGHTS is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Artistic Fellow Matthew B. Cullen, with music direction by Karen E. Saxon and choreography by Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo. Marta Aracelis-Torres serves as assistant director, with Emilia Navarrete as stage manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 07 Hrs 12 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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