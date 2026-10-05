Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Road Less Traveled Theater
VISUALLY STUNNING PRODUCTION
By: Michael Rabice
Rarely has a novel been such a blockbuster as Dan Brown’s 2003 THE DA VINCI CODE. It seems like every one has read it or knows someone who has. This was the second of Brown's novels that introduced Harvard Scholar Robert Landon, a noted symbologist whose first outing was the equally famous ANGELS AND DEMONS. A stage adaptation of THE DA VINCI by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel is now playing at Buffalo’s Road Less Traveled Theater is a visually stunning production.
Those wondering how such an epic story that journeys from country to country and museum to church and everywhere in between could possibly be fit for the stage need not worry. Robert Langdon’s journey this time brings him to the Louvre to meet it’s curator only to find that he has been murdered and Langdon must aid in solving the murder. Yes, cryptic symbols and clues are hidden (or often in plain sight but need to be deciphered) and the curator’s estranged granddaughter, Sophie Neveu begs Langdon to help her find the murderer.
The story is full of plot twists, dark characters, Catholic intrigue and mysterious religious orders. Brown has done extensive research to weave the facts of the Knights of the Templar, the Freemasons and the Illuminati and their hold over the Catholic Church into his gripping tale. Sophie's grandfather was the grand master of the Priory of Sion, whose members believed in a blood line of Jesus Christ and knowledge of the location of the Holy Grail. Sophie's quest is not only to find her grandfather's killer but also to protect the secret of the Grail's location from entering the hands of the killer.
Chris Avery as Langdon fits the bill as the uber educated yet socially awkward symbologist. Avery is convincing as his cogs are turning to decipher codes and put the pieces together. He is every bit the seasoned Ivy league college prof with the grey hair and clad with blazer with elbow patches that one would expect, and Avery embodied the sage brilliant minded man effortlessly.
Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter is Sophie, the guilt plagued granddaughter who yearns to find her grandfather’s killer. Her portrayal is full of heartbreak while showing sparks of the insight instilled in her by her grandfather’s teachings. When she and Avery finally get a quiet scene as a man and woman on a plane, and not sleuths running around the globe, the two actors quietly get to show their inner humanity in a finely acted scene.
The evil and sinister monk Silas who works for one known only as "teacher" is also on the quest for the Grail. Silas belongs to the order of Opus Dei and will stop at nothing to serve his teacher. Johnny Barden gives a truly chilling performance as the self flagellating monk who is self possessed with serving God. Barden induces fear at his mere presence in a riveting performance.
David Marciniak shines as Sir Leigh Teabing, the English expert that Langdon turns to for help in solving the puzzle of locating the GRAIL. Marciniak is comical and debonair as he commands his scenes with a larger than life presence. His juicy role becomes pivotal to the plot and he captivates in morphing into this unexpected plot twisting character.
David Lundy looms in the background is the deceased Jacques Sauniere. Priscilla Young- Anker is the tortured Sister Sandrine who tries to battle with the menacing Silas as he attempts to storm her chapel.
Nick Stevens gives a fine turn as Remy Legalec, who plays a decisive role in the plot. Stevens is coy in his delivery in a part that seems superfluous at first glance but then springs forward to manipulate.
Russell Holt as Bezu Fache and Sandra Roberts as Agent Collet are the French investigators charged with solving the crime of Saunier's murder. Gabriella Jean McKinley is the stern bank president Andre Vernet, who aids Langdon and Neveu in obtaining access to Sauniere's safe deposit box.
The fine Set Design by Dyan Burlingame included spectacular Projection Design by Katie Menke and Video by Dwight Barlow. This seamless triad of design was awe inspiringly accurate and morphed venues and perspectives while elucidating works of art and details of symbols in a fantastic visual array. Light Design by John Rickus was finely hued and focused.
Costuming by Lise Harty ticked all the boxes from religious garb to street wear to fine robes for Teabing
Director David Oliver, assisted by Dwight Barlow, guides the cast swiftly though the epic nature of the story and paces the action to keep up with the familiar page turning excitement of the novel. Oliver has a good sense for the darkness of the religious underworld, which was evident and appropriately dark. The personal life of Leonardo Da Vinci alongside the visual aspects of his art highlighted in real time as the story unfolded made the storytelling more gripping and exciting for the audience
Alas, the difficulties of the French accent employed by the secondary roles often become a detriment to the production. The inaccuracies and garbled nature of many of the lines begged the question as to why it was necessary to attempt accents at all, as it appeared the performers may have been more convincing without them.
The culmination of the novel was never as great as the one hoped for and seeing it enacted on stage was even more unsatisfying than the written word on the page, through no fault of this cast.
THE DA VINCI CODE plays at Road Less Traveled Theatre through October 18, 2026. Contact roadlesstraveledproductions.org for more information.
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