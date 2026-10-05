Review: THE DA VINCI CODE at Road Less Traveled Theater

Rarely has a novel been such a blockbuster as Dan Brown’s 2003 THE DA VINCI CODE. It seems like every one has read it or knows someone who has. This was the second of Brown's novels that introduced Harvard Scholar Robert Landon, a noted symbologist whose first outing was the equally famous ANGELS AND DEMONS. A stage adaptation of THE DA VINCI by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel is now playing at Buffalo’s Road Less Traveled Theater is a visually stunning production.

Those wondering how such an epic story that journeys from country to country and museum to church and everywhere in between could possibly be fit for the stage need not worry. Robert Langdon’s journey this time brings him to the Louvre to meet it’s curator only to find that he has been murdered and Langdon must aid in solving the murder. Yes, cryptic symbols and clues are hidden (or often in plain sight but need to be deciphered) and the curator’s estranged granddaughter, Sophie Neveu begs Langdon to help her find the murderer.

The story is full of plot twists, dark characters, Catholic intrigue and mysterious religious orders. Brown has done extensive research to weave the facts of the Knights of the Templar, the Freemasons and the Illuminati and their hold over the Catholic Church into his gripping tale. Sophie's grandfather was the grand master of the Priory of Sion, whose members believed in a blood line of Jesus Christ and knowledge of the location of the Holy Grail. Sophie's quest is not only to find her grandfather's killer but also to protect the secret of the Grail's location from entering the hands of the killer.

Chris Avery as Langdon fits the bill as the uber educated yet socially awkward symbologist. Avery is convincing as his cogs are turning to decipher codes and put the pieces together. He is every bit the seasoned Ivy league college prof with the grey hair and clad with blazer with elbow patches that one would expect, and Avery embodied the sage brilliant minded man effortlessly.

Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter is Sophie, the guilt plagued granddaughter who yearns to find her grandfather’s killer. Her portrayal is full of heartbreak while showing sparks of the insight instilled in her by her grandfather’s teachings. When she and Avery finally get a quiet scene as a man and woman on a plane, and not sleuths running around the globe, the two actors quietly get to show their inner humanity in a finely acted scene.