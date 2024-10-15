THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to the 2nd Generation Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2nd Generation Theatre will kick off its 11th season with the 90 minute musical comedy, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. This delightfully humorous and heartfelt show follows six awkward preteens as they compete to become the champion speller!

Winner of the Drama Desk and Tony Award for BEST BOOK, SPELLING BEE seamlessly blends the standard book musical with improv comedy as spellers are brought up from the audience to participate (don't worry- all volunteer spellers are there by choice!).

Buffalo theatre veterans Amy Jakiel and Steve Copps lead the cast as Rona Lisa Peretti and Douglas Panch, the adults in charge of the BEE. Jakiel and Copps are both multiple Artie Award winners and no strangers to the 2nd Gen stage. “Amy Jakiel has been with us since 2nd Gen's very first show. She's never once delivered anything less than excellent, and we can't wait for the audience to see her in this one,” says choreographer Kelly Copps.

“What makes this show special is that is it not just a hilarious musical comedy. You'll find yourself laughing along and then suddenly be so touched , really rooting for these kids and the journey each of them finds themselves on. What starts as a straightforward competition to win a spelling bee, turns into a story of friendship and self-discovery,” says Director Kristin Bentley.

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is directed by Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Choreographed by Artistic Director Kelly Copps, with Music Direction by Allan Paglia. The show features Brian Brown, Derrian Brown, Steve Copps, Amy Jakiel, Sabrina Kahwaty, Stevie Kemp, Sofia Siracuse, Brandin Smalls and Preston Williams.

Comments