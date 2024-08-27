News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TEA PARTY Comes to First Look Buffalo in September

Performances run September 13th-October 5th.

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present TEA PARTY, a New Play by Sean Abley, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, and starring Andrew Zuccari, Bob Rusch, Kaylie Horowitz and John DellaContrada.

In this dramedy, Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia's Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank's newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

Performances run September 13th-October 5th at the Allendale Theatre (Home of Theatre of Youth).




Videos