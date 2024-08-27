TEA PARTY Comes to First Look Buffalo in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present TEA PARTY, a New Play by Sean Abley, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, and starring Andrew Zuccari, Bob Rusch, Kaylie Horowitz and John DellaContrada.

In this dramedy, Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia's Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank's newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

Performances run September 13th-October 5th at the Allendale Theatre (Home of Theatre of Youth).

Comments