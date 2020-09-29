Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE: WOMEN OF BROADWAY With Lupone, Benanti & Williams

Concerts will take place on October 24, November 14, and December 5.

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced today that it is one of a select group of non-profit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically-acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5. Presale begins for Shea's email subscribers on Tuesday, September 29 at 1 PM EST. Sign up for Shea's email list by visiting their website. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 2 at 10 AM EST.

Subscription packages and single tickets are available for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway. Subscription packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets are $30 for each livestream event. All tickets are available on their website and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. This event is sponsored by M&T Bank and proceeds from ticket sales will support Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

"We continue to find unique opportunities to bring the best of Broadway to you. We are thrilled to offer this chance to bring these award-winning performers into your home," said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "These women are legendary and we are excited for all of their Buffalo connections. From Laura Benanti performing at Shea's Black-Tie Gala in 2019 to Vanessa Williams whose marriage to her Buffalo native husband took place at the Statler back in 2015. Even Patti LuPone has a Western New York connection, her father is from Dunkirk and her mother is from Jamestown. You might say, we're bringing the best of Broadway back to Buffalo."

The livestreams, which are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

