SHIPWRECKED! Kicks off RLTP's 21st Season in Downtown Buffalo

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will begin its 21st season with high comedy Shipwrecked! An Entertainment—The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself), written by RLTP National Advisory Board Member, Donald Margulies. Shipwrecked! will open September 13 starring Gregory Gjurich, Gabriella McKinley and Jeremy Kreuzer under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member John Hurley. The Production Team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Dyan Burlingame (set design and props master), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design), Maura Price (costume design) and Matt Witten (dialect coach).

Synopsis: The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.

Shipwrecked! opens Friday, September 13 and runs through Sunday October 13, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Curtain Up! performance is Friday September 13 at 7:30pm. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $50/55 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $30 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: September 19, 26 October 3, 10 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

