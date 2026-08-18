Road Less Traveled Productions to Open Bridge Program Applications

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Road Less Traveled Productions has announced that the application portal for the 2027 RLTP Bridge Program are now open.

Beginning January 2027, the RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program sponsored by Road Less Traveled Productions specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path.

This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.

MEET THE PROGRAM DIRECTOR:

Peter Johnson is an actor, producer and casting director from Buffalo, New York. He is a graduate of New York Film Academy where he studied the art of acting and filmmaking. As an Actor, he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has TV credits from networks such as Lifetime, ION, and Hallmark, along with major studio credits from films such as Marshall and The First Purge. Peter has over 15 years' experience being on stage and in front of the camera. He has collaborated with The Road Less Traveled Theater in the past starring in shows such as Race and Farragut North.

Peter also owns his own independent production company; Xavier Productions, that specializes in the production of theater and film projects. His most recent produced film, The Blackness Project is a feature length documentary that provides in-depth interviews on race and culture from the minority perspective and was a featured story on CBS News in the Morning in 2019. Peter also has film industry credits as a Casting Director. He is the third member of the company “Casting Buffalo” which casts films, commercials and industrial training videos throughout the Tri-state area.

In addition to these creative endeavors, Peter has an MFA from the University at Buffalo in media production and is a professor at SUNY Buffalo State College in their theater department. His mission as an artist is to continue to create educational work and inspire a generation of young artists that will elevate urban art and culture to the next level.



The RLTP Bridge Program is made possible by the John R. Oishei Foundation, the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

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