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THE SMUGGLER Will Come to Road Less Traveled Theater

Jeremy Kreuzer stars as Tim Finnegan under the direction of John Hurley at the Buffalo venue.

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THE SMUGGLER Will Come to Road Less Traveled Theater

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced a 5th show this season at the Road Less Traveled Theater. An interactive experience, dark comedy The Smuggler by Ronán Noone, will make its way into the Road Less Traveled Theater cocktail lounge on Saturday afternoons starting November 21st. The Smuggler will star Jeremy Kreuzer as Tim Finnegan under the direction of RLTP Ensemble member John Hurley alongside Ensemble member Maura Price (costume design) and Stephanie Smith (stage management).

Show up early, order a drink and have a seat in the lounge for this interactive performance. The bar will be open during the performance and Mr. Finnegan may even serve your cocktail.

It's 2023. Tim Finnegan is an Irish immigrant trying to make it as a writer on Amity, an affluent summer colony in Massachusetts, where tensions flare between the migrant and local communities after a fatal car crash. When he loses his job as a bartender, Tim gets drawn into the dark underbelly of the island. The Smuggler examines how far one man will go to restore his self-respect and asks the question, 'What does it mean to be an American citizen today?'

The Smuggler will run select Saturdays at 4pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater Cocktail Lounge at 456 Main Street. Limited seating available. Tickets are $50 and can be ordered online, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

THE SMUGGLER Will Come to Road Less Traveled Theater Image

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