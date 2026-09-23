SING YOUR STORY Camp Registration Opens at Shea's Performing Arts Center

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Shea's Performing Arts Center announced registration is now open for “Sing Your Story,” a camp for students ages 10 – 17 running during the February school break.

Through a song of their choice, students in this camp will explore their own life experiences to create a connecting monologue - then sing their story. Guided by Shea's Resident Teaching Artist, participants shape every piece of the performance themselves including the concept, lighting, and costumes. The result is more than a performance; each participant is the star of their own show. Sing Your Story culminates in a community showcase on the Shea's Smith Theatre stage on Friday, February 19, celebrating each student's creativity and voice.

The week-long camp will run February 15-19, 2027, from 9:00AM – 4:00PM daily. Space is limited. The camp cost is $300 for the week with help available to those in need. To register, visit: https://www.sheas.org/camps/sing-your-story/.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 03 Hrs 10 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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