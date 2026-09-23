SING YOUR STORY Camp Registration Opens at Shea's Performing Arts Center
Students will culminate the program with a community showcase performance on Shea's Smith Theatre stage.
Shea's Performing Arts Center announced registration is now open for “Sing Your Story,” a camp for students ages 10 – 17 running during the February school break.
Through a song of their choice, students in this camp will explore their own life experiences to create a connecting monologue - then sing their story. Guided by Shea's Resident Teaching Artist, participants shape every piece of the performance themselves including the concept, lighting, and costumes. The result is more than a performance; each participant is the star of their own show. Sing Your Story culminates in a community showcase on the Shea's Smith Theatre stage on Friday, February 19, celebrating each student's creativity and voice.
The week-long camp will run February 15-19, 2027, from 9:00AM – 4:00PM daily. Space is limited. The camp cost is $300 for the week with help available to those in need. To register, visit: https://www.sheas.org/camps/sing-your-story/.
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