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HELL’S KITCHEN, SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Shea’s October Lineup

The Buffalo venue will feature Broadway touring productions, regional theatre, comedy, and free family programming across three stages.

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HELL’S KITCHEN, SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Shea’s October Lineup

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a range of theater, comedy, community events and family programming across its three Buffalo stages in October. The lineup includes the touring production of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, along with productions of Hair, Bat Boy and Sweeney Todd.

The full October schedule is below:

September 17 – October 4 for Multiple Performances

Hair

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

October 1 – 18 for Multiple Performances

Bat Boy

Produced by Second Generation Theatre

Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo

October 7 from 5:30 – 8:30PM

Ha-Ha-Halloween Show

Part of Shea's Creative Exchange Series, Sponsored by KeyBank

The evening pairs Buffalo ComedySportz' fast-paced, referee-led improv format with spooky specialty cocktails and candy for the crowd. Those looking to get into the Halloween spirit early are welcome to come dressed in costume for a chance to win great prizes. Cover is just $5 payable online or at the door.

October 8 at 6:00PM

43North Finals

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

October 22 at 6:30PM

Pitch10

By the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

October 22 – November 8 for Multiple Performances

Sweeney Todd

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

October 23 at 7:30PM

Andrew Dice Clay

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

October 24 at 7:00PM

The Super Pickle: A Hilarious Pickleball Musical Parody

Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo

October 25 at 1:00PM (Doors open at Noon)

Shea's Free Film Series: The Addams Family (animated)

Shea's Free Film Series is made possible thanks to grant support from Erie County, along with media partner WUFO – Power 96.5 Radio.

This event is free, but seating is limited. Tickets must be reserved online.

October 27 – November 1 for Multiple Performances

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

Part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Shea's events visit https://www.sheas.org/.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Shea's Performing Arts Center
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Hell's Kitchen
10/27 - 11/1/2026
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11/10 - 11/15/2026
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