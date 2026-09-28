HELL’S KITCHEN, SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Shea’s October Lineup
The Buffalo venue will feature Broadway touring productions, regional theatre, comedy, and free family programming across three stages.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a range of theater, comedy, community events and family programming across its three Buffalo stages in October. The lineup includes the touring production of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, along with productions of Hair, Bat Boy and Sweeney Todd.
The full October schedule is below:
September 17 – October 4 for Multiple Performances
Hair
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo
October 1 – 18 for Multiple Performances
Bat Boy
Produced by Second Generation Theatre
Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo
October 7 from 5:30 – 8:30PM
Ha-Ha-Halloween Show
Part of Shea's Creative Exchange Series, Sponsored by KeyBank
The evening pairs Buffalo ComedySportz' fast-paced, referee-led improv format with spooky specialty cocktails and candy for the crowd. Those looking to get into the Halloween spirit early are welcome to come dressed in costume for a chance to win great prizes. Cover is just $5 payable online or at the door.
October 8 at 6:00PM
43North Finals
Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
October 22 at 6:30PM
Pitch10
By the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
October 22 – November 8 for Multiple Performances
Sweeney Todd
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo
October 23 at 7:30PM
Andrew Dice Clay
Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
October 24 at 7:00PM
The Super Pickle: A Hilarious Pickleball Musical Parody
Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo
October 25 at 1:00PM (Doors open at Noon)
Shea's Free Film Series: The Addams Family (animated)
Shea's Free Film Series is made possible thanks to grant support from Erie County, along with media partner WUFO – Power 96.5 Radio.
This event is free, but seating is limited. Tickets must be reserved online.
October 27 – November 1 for Multiple Performances
Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen
Part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season
Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo.
To purchase tickets or for more information on Shea's events visit https://www.sheas.org/.
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Come From Away
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (10/10-10/25)
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Tony N'' Tina''s Wedding
Shea's Smith Theatre (3/05-3/21)
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Sister''s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi''s Gold
Shea's Smith Theatre (12/23-12/23)
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Tobacco Road
American Repertory Theater of WNY (10/15-10/31)
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BOOP! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (10/03-10/10)
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Hair
710 Main Theatre (9/17-10/04)
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Churchill Starring Daniel Payne
Shea's Smith Theatre (11/05-11/08)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Shea's Performing Arts Center (6/08-6/13)
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The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)
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Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)