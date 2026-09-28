HELL’S KITCHEN, SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Shea’s October Lineup

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Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a range of theater, comedy, community events and family programming across its three Buffalo stages in October. The lineup includes the touring production of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, along with productions of Hair, Bat Boy and Sweeney Todd.

The full October schedule is below:

September 17 – October 4 for Multiple Performances

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

October 1 – 18 for Multiple Performances

Produced by Second Generation Theatre

Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo

October 7 from 5:30 – 8:30PM

Part of Shea's Creative Exchange Series, Sponsored by KeyBank

The evening pairs Buffalo ComedySportz' fast-paced, referee-led improv format with spooky specialty cocktails and candy for the crowd. Those looking to get into the Halloween spirit early are welcome to come dressed in costume for a chance to win great prizes. Cover is just $5 payable online or at the door.

October 8 at 6:00PM

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

October 22 at 6:30PM

By the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

October 22 – November 8 for Multiple Performances

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

October 23 at 7:30PM

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

October 24 at 7:00PM

Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo

October 25 at 1:00PM (Doors open at Noon)

Shea's Free Film Series is made possible thanks to grant support from Erie County, along with media partner WUFO – Power 96.5 Radio.

This event is free, but seating is limited. Tickets must be reserved online.

October 27 – November 1 for Multiple Performances

Part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Shea's events visit https://www.sheas.org/.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 03 Hrs 02 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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