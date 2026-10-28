Review: HELL’S KITCHEN at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

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Another jukebox musical has hit the Broadway boards as the catalog of Alicia Keys music accompanies the musical HELL’S KITCHEN that opened at Shea’s Buffalo last night. The high tech National tour is a semi-autobiographical account of Keys’ own troubled teenage years and this slick production surely entertains but may not be groundbreaking theatre.

Keys’ music and lyrics is always full of passion, so her life story would seem rife to be told. With a book by Kristoffer Diaz, we are transported the Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City in the 1990s where teen age Ali and her overprotective mom ,Jersey, live high up in an apartment building full of artists. But Jersey fears for her daughter at every turn, especially for the grifters and hoodlums right outside the building. Ali yearns for freedom. Her teenage angst gets in the way. An elderly pianist in the building befriends her and begins to teach her to play the piano, while giving life lessons. There are also hints of police brutality and attempts to clean up the streets of New York.

The plot line is thin and protracted, and often it feels like it is there merely to provide more opportunities to add musical numbers. But if you can get past that, the quality of the talent is quite high.

Myia Ann Butler is a pint size ball of fire as Ali. She can be tough and tumble, but at heart demonstrates she is still a young inexperienced teenager who falls head over heels in love. Butler moves like the agile teens she hangs with, and sings like a powerhouse. Her many confrontations with her mother were true to life and her emotional journey was handled well.

Emily Kristen Morris is the controlling mother Jersey, who lived a wild life herself and fears her daughter may make the same mistakes she made. Morris is given an unlikeable character at first glance, but her transition humanizes her by Act 2. She brings down the house with “Pawn It All.”

When aging piano teacher Miss Liza Jane enters the picture, the story settles in and the entire show comes into focus. Roz White is simply captivating in her physical and vocal presence. She entrances Ali and the audience and commands attention. And when she plays piano and sings, the world stops to listen. The change in tone that White brings to the production is masterful.

Desmond Sean Ellington sings like a soulful tenor as Davis, Ali’s dad who comes and goes randomly from her life. JonAvery Worrell is Ali’s love interest, Knuck, and he brings a calmness to her over the top personality. Worrell’s dry line readings garnered some laughs and his smooth singing voice melded well with Butlers.

Alicia Keys music certainly has dark dramatic ballads and love songs to fill the score. But happily some lighter moments were truly appreciated. A fun doo-wop sounding number, “You Don’t Know My Name” with Ali, Tiny (Sydney Townsend) and Jessica (Lauren Chanel) had the three goofily falling for their teenage boys. “Seventeen” and “Falling” gave the adults some fun numbers to play around with.

The highlight of the show was the creative choreography of Camille A. Brown. Employing a multitude of dance references, the dancers could be seen with hip hop influences, jungle rhythms, and even ballet interpretations. The movements were intriguingly creative and always fascinating to watch and perfectly executed.

Director Michael Greif had a massive puzzle of a set by Robert Brill to work with. Multilevel playing areas, gliding platforms, projections of cityscapes by Peter Nigrini, and intricate lighting by the great Natasha Katz made the production a visual feast for the ideas and a true homage to the chaos and beauty of New York City.

Shows like HELL’S KITCHEN certainly bring a new voice to the Broadway stage. Has this story been told before..yes. Has it been told this way.. no. Could the lyrics be made out and clearly understood… no. But overall it was an enjoyable production. There are technical advances and new ways to tell stories that can bring new visions to the stage and HELL’S KITCHEN succeeds on many accounts.

HELL’S KITCHEN plays at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre through November 1, 2026. Contact sheas.org for more information.

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