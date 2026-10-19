BURN THIS to Open at The Company Theatre of Rochester

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The Company Theatre of Rochester heats up autumn with its production of BURN THIS, running November 8-22 at its 28 Lawn Street Rochester location.

Written by acclaimed playwright Lanford Wilson and directed by The Company Theatre's Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, BURN THIS is a searing and hilarious dark comedy. In a Manhattan apartment in the late 80s, dancer Anna and roommate Larry mourn the loss of their third roommate, Robbie. When Robbie's brother, Pale, chaotically crashes into the roommates' lives, he brings unexpected comfort-and romantic complications.

"The thing about BURN THIS that has always stuck with me since I first encountered it in college is its honest and frank portrayal of real, complicated, messy, adult relationships," Del Buono said. "As a director, I think this is the closest to naturalism as I've ever gotten, and yet there is a deep and all-encompassing poetry that runs like an undercurrent throughout the play. What's happening between Pale and Anna is chemical, primal. It's all wrong, but it has to run its course no matter what."

The production features Courtney Schutt as Anna, Danny Kincaid-Kunz as Pale, Tim Banning as Burton, and JoJo J. M. Adams as Larry.

Two Wednesday evening 7:30 p.m. performances have been added for this production: Nov. 11 and 18. The Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veteran's Day performance is free for all veterans, active-duty military and their families.

Pay-What-You-Will night is Thursday, Nov. 12, post-show talkback with cast and creatives is Sunday, Nov. 15, and ASL-interpreted performance is Saturday, Nov. 21.

Tickets are $30 with $25 tickets for seniors, students, veterans and active-duty military, and may be purchased on The Company's website: www.thecompanytheatreroc.org, or at the door up to 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Due to language and adult situations, this production may not be suitable for audiences under 16 years of age.

For more information, contact info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.

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