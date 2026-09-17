Review: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The Buffalo theatre season most assuredly opened with a bang as the first national tour of the hit Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB launched in the Queen city right here at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The Latin rhythms were infectious and the energy sizzled as the spectacular production took to the stage for it's first performances before hitting the road to travel around the country.

North American Tour Company of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (Photo by Matthew Murphy)