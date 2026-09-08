GUYS AND DOLLS to be Presented at O'Connell & Company

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O'Connell & Company will continue its 32nd season with one of Broadway's most beloved musical comedies, GUYS AND DOLLS, playing September 11-27, 2026 at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville.

Filled with colorful characters, romance, comedy, gambling, and some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre, Guys and Dolls brings Damon Runyon's legendary New York City characters to life with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The production is directed and choreographed by Dewayne Barrett, who returns to O'Connell & Company, with music direction by Joe Isgar.

Leading the cast are David Wysocki as Sky Masterson, the smooth, high-rolling gambler who will bet on almost anything; Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci as Sarah Brown, the determined Save-A-Soul missionary whose carefully ordered world gets turned upside down; Joey Bucheker as Nathan Detroit, New York's legendary organizer of the 'oldest established permanent floating crap game' who has somehow managed to spend 14 years avoiding a trip down the aisle; and Maria Kreutinger as Miss Adelaide, the long-suffering Hot Box headliner with a heart of gold, a legendary cold, and an engagement that has lasted nearly as long as Nathan's crap game.

The featured cast includes Tyler J. Mecklenburg as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Adam Beam as Benny Southstreet, Phil Salemi Jr. as Arvide Abernathy, Michael 'Bebe' Blasdell as Big Jule, Steve Vaughan as Lt. Brannigan, and Sára Kovácsi as General Cartwright.

The colorful company also features Maximillian Benz, Jessie Ferkin, Gabby Galante, Brianna Garcia, Kenzie Gilmore, Cody Gooley, Ayden F. Herreid, Ryan Okun, Rylie Randall, Adrianna Schreck, and Bryan Sharry.

Set amid the bustling streets, nightclubs, and underground gambling world of 1950s New York City, Guys and Dolls follows Nathan Detroit as he desperately searches for a location for his notorious floating crap game while trying to keep his devoted fiancée, Miss Adelaide, from discovering exactly what he is up to.

Meanwhile, gambler Sky Masterson accepts what seems like an impossible wager: convince the straight-laced Sarah Brown to accompany him to Havana. What begins as a bet develops into something neither of them expects, and soon gamblers, missionaries, showgirls, and police officers collide in one of musical theatre's great romantic comedies.

The legendary score includes 'Luck Be a Lady,' 'Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat,' 'A Bushel and a Peck,' 'Adelaide's Lament,' 'If I Were a Bell,' 'I've Never Been in Love Before,' 'Guys and Dolls,' and 'Sue Me.'

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical when it first opened on Broadway, Guys and Dolls has remained a favorite of audiences for generations thanks to its irresistible characters, witty dialogue, romantic storyline, and classic Frank Loesser score.

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