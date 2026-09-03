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First Look Buffalo Theatre Company to Host Cabaret Fundraiser

Susan King, Lori Lenoci, Spud Browing, Renee Smith and Drew Fornarola will perform at the October event supporting the company's 2026-27 season.

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First Look Buffalo Theatre Company to Host Cabaret Fundraiser

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will kick off its 2026-27 season with a Cabaret Fundraiser on Friday, October 2 at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville, New York.

The evening will bring together Western New York artists for a mix of music and comedy in support of the company's upcoming season of new plays. The performance will feature Susan King, Lori Lenoci, Spud Browing, Renee Smith and Drew Fornarola, accompanied by Bud Mayer. Sarah Comfort will host the evening.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Admission includes a complimentary vodka, bourbon and wine bar as well as hors d'oeuvres. The event will also feature a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle.

TICKET INFORMATION

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company's Cabaret Fundraiser will take place Friday, October 2 at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive in Williamsville.

Advance tickets are $35, with tickets available for $40 at the door.

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