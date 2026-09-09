Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards Categories
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Guys and Dolls
Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (9/11-9/27)
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Hair
Shea's 710 Theatre (9/17-10/04)
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Songs to Drink Wine To: Prosecco Edition
Blackfriars Theatre (9/15-9/20)
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Gulp! The Gay Beach Musical
Compass Performing Arts Center (9/11-9/27)
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Churchill Starring Daniel Payne
Shea's Smith Theatre (11/05-11/08)
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Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Shea's Performing Arts Center (6/08-6/13)
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BOOP! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (10/03-10/10)
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Hell's Kitchen
Shea's Buffalo Theatre (10/27-11/01)
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B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (9/19-9/19)