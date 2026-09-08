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Special: Guys and Dolls at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center | September 11 – 27, 2026

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Special: Guys and Dolls at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville

Guys and Dolls at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

Dates: September 11 – 27, 2026

Venue: Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center · Williamsville, NY · 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, 14221 14221

Type: Musical  |  Box office: 7168480800

Roll the dice and take a chance on one of Broadway’s most beloved musical comedies! Set amid the colorful hustle and bustle of 1940s New York City, Guys and Dolls follows high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, determined missionary Sarah Brown, lovable schemer Nathan Detroit, and his long-suffering fiancée, nightclub performer Miss Adelaide.

When Nathan bets Sky that he can’t convince Sarah to accompany him to Havana, the wager sets off a hilarious chain of romance, mishaps, and unexpected complications. Featuring an unforgettable score by Frank Loesser, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “Adelaide’s Lament,” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” Guys and Dolls is packed with memorable characters, big laughs, romance, and classic Broadway style.

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser
Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Age recommendation:

all

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