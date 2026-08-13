JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary Tour Comes to Shea's Buffalo Theatre In May 2027

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The upcoming 20th Anniversary North American Tour of Jersey Boys, will make a stop at Shea's Buffalo Theatre for eight performances from May 18 through May 23, 2027.

Leading the company as The Four Seasons will be Coby Oram as Frankie Valli, Peyton Schoenhofer as Bob Gaudio, Harry Sperduto as Tommy DeVito and Owen McCredie as Nick Massi. Andrew Martin McGuire will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

The touring company will also feature Alexis Aponte as Lorraine, Sarah Coleman as Francine, Ryan Hurley as Norm Waxman, Sam Joseph as Hank Majewski, Eliza Levy as Mary Delgado, Nicholas Dion Reese as Barry Belson, Andrew Sattler as Bob Crewe, Grant Weathington as Joe Pesci and Jason Winfield as Gyp DeCarlo. Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch and Lexie McEntire will serve as swings.

Jersey Boys tells the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, charting the group's rise from four young men from New Jersey to international music stardom, as well as the personal conflicts that unfolded behind their famous harmonies.

The score features a collection of Four Seasons hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

The musical features a book by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The 20th Anniversary North American Tour reunites the show's original Broadway creative team, led by Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes scenic designer Klara Zieglerova, Costume Designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections designer Michael Clark and hair designer Charles LaPointe.

Orchestrations are by Steve Orich, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Danny Austin serves as production supervisor, and casting direction is by Ashley Amber. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

The stage management team is led by Abby Leyh with Jessica Maida, with Tony Amicangelo serving as musical director and conductor. Shawn Passero and Kat McIntyre comprise the company management team.

Jersey Boys originally opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005, and ran through January 15, 2017. The musical later returned to New York in a new production that played from November 2017 through May 2022. The show has also played multiple North American tours and productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

The musical made its West End debut in 2008 and ran through 2017 before returning to London from 2021 through January 2024. A separate 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour launched in June 2026.

Winner of 65 major awards, including Tony, Olivier and Helpmann Awards for Best Musical, Jersey Boys has been seen by more than 30 million people worldwide.

Tickets for the Buffalo engagement, part of the Gallagher Encore Series at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, are currently available to season ticket holders. Single tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public this fall.

More information about the tour is available at JerseyBoysInfo.com.



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel)

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