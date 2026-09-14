BUFFALO COMEDYSPORTZ' HA-HA-HALLOWEEN SHOW is Coming to Shea's 710

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Shea's Performing Arts Center will continue its Creative Exchange at Shea's 710 series with Buffalo ComedySportz' Ha-Ha-Halloween Show, a happy hour event bringing short-form competitive improv comedy to the Shea's 710 lounge and cabaret on Wednesday, October 7 from 5:30-8:30PM.

The evening pairs Buffalo ComedySportz' fast-paced, referee-led improv format, led by Buffalo Comedy Collective, with spooky specialty cocktails and candy for the crowd.

Those looking to get into the Halloween spirit early are welcome to come dressed in costume for a chance to win great prizes. Doors open at 5:30PM for cocktails and conversation; comedy starts at 6:30PM; Halloween costume winners announced around 7:30PM.

Upcoming events include:

Wednesday, January 20: Game Night

Wednesday, February 10: Black History Month Event

Wednesday, April 14: Art in Our Schools & Community

Wednesday, June 23: Pride Month Celebration

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