BUFFALO COMEDYSPORTZ' HA-HA-HALLOWEEN SHOW is Coming to Shea's 710
The performance will take place on Wednesday, October 7.
Shea's Performing Arts Center will continue its Creative Exchange at Shea's 710 series with Buffalo ComedySportz' Ha-Ha-Halloween Show, a happy hour event bringing short-form competitive improv comedy to the Shea's 710 lounge and cabaret on Wednesday, October 7 from 5:30-8:30PM.
The evening pairs Buffalo ComedySportz' fast-paced, referee-led improv format, led by Buffalo Comedy Collective, with spooky specialty cocktails and candy for the crowd.
Those looking to get into the Halloween spirit early are welcome to come dressed in costume for a chance to win great prizes. Doors open at 5:30PM for cocktails and conversation; comedy starts at 6:30PM; Halloween costume winners announced around 7:30PM.
Upcoming events include:
Wednesday, January 20: Game Night
Wednesday, February 10: Black History Month Event
Wednesday, April 14: Art in Our Schools & Community
Wednesday, June 23: Pride Month Celebration
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Guys and Dolls
Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (9/11-9/27)
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Ruby's High School Reunion
Century Club at Strahallan (9/16-9/20)
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Gulp! The Gay Beach Musical
Compass Performing Arts Center (9/11-9/27)
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B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (9/19-9/19)
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Hair
710 Main Theatre (9/17-10/04)
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Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)
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The Lion King
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Shea's Performing Arts Center (6/08-6/13)
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Hell's Kitchen
Shea's Buffalo Theatre (10/27-11/01)
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Songs to Drink Wine To: Prosecco Edition
Blackfriars Theatre (9/15-9/20)