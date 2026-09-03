BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL to Open Second Generation Theatre's Fall Season

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Based on a real tabloid story, BAT BOY is a comedy/horror musical about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. With a driving rock score and a wild cast of characters, this musical is perfect for you if you loved THE TOXIC AVENGER and URINETOWN… or any classic horror films! Performances will run October 1-18 at the Second Generation Theatre.

The production brings back Doug Weyand, the Director/Choreographer who staged 2nd Gen's 2019 smash hit THE TOXIC AVENGER. “Doug is a master of comedic timing,” says Kelly Copps, Artistic Director. “He assembles a hilarious team and is brilliant at fine-tuning the humor, so the audience never misses a beat.”

“Simply put: BAT BOY is a riot!” says Weyand. “If you're looking to go to the theatre and see a show that will have you laughing out loud at the chaotic hijinks you'll be witnessing while having your heartstrings tugged at the same time...this one's for you. It's a little bloody, a little sweet and a lot of insanity. It's perfect for the Halloween season!”

Ricky Needham, a familiar face in Buffalo musical theatre, takes on the title role. “BAT BOY manages to pull off razor sharp humor, with the perfect blend of heart and horror! Audiences are sure to expect outrageous side-splitting laughs, over-the-top character performances, and PLENTY of blood... This cult-classic is truly one of a kind,” says Needham.

BAT BOY is directed and choreographed by Doug Weyand with Music Direction by Ian Liedke. The production features Ricky Needham, Audree Woods, Michele Marie Roberts, Marc Sacco, 2nd Gen Co-Founder Arin Lee Dandes, Kai Crumley, Danielle Walker, Karen Harty DiVita, Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia, Dave Spychalski, Collin McKee-Jackson, Joe Greenan, Thomas Evans, and Dan Urtz.

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