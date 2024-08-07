Marcus Paul James and Michele Marie Roberts Headline Starring Buffalo's Curtain Up! Cabaret at Shea's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starring Buffalo and the Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the cast for this year's Curtain Up! Cabaret, An Evening of Songs with the Stars in the historic Shea's Buffalo Grand Lobby. The event will take place at 7:30pm on September 13, and be part of Buffalo's celebrated Curtain Up evening, which marks the official launch of the city's theater season.

The Curtain Up! Cabaret will include performances from visiting Broadway artist Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Rent, Motown), Buffalo star Michele Marie Roberts (Artie Award-Winner, Assassins), and Academy of Theatre Arts Students Naomi Lawley and Jill Goehle. Drew Fornarola directs with musical direction by Joe Isgar. The group will perform a program of Broadway standards in the magnificent Shea's Buffalo lobby (646 Main Street, Buffalo). Seating in the iconic space is strictly limited for this intimate cabaret event, and craft cocktails will be served. When the show concludes, patrons will be steps from the Curtain Up street fair just outside the Shea's front doors.

Tickets are available at www.starringbuffalo.org

Dina Slawson, Artistic Director of ATA, Drew Fornarola, artistic director of Starring Buffalo, and Michael Russo, executive director of Starring Buffalo, said in a joint statement: "we are excited to present our signature Curtain Up! Cabaret at Shea's for the first time, and to continue to strengthen the bridge between the Broadway and Buffalo theater communities. It is a thrill to be able to make music in this beloved and beautiful space." For more information, press inquiries, and tickets please visit www.starringbuffalo.org

