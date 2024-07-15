First Look Buffalo Theatre Company Hosts Bingo FUNdraiser This Saturday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buffalo Theatre Company will host a fun evening of BINGO along with a terrific raffle, silent auction and great music! There will be 10 games with 10 fantastic prizes!

All money raised will go towards First Look Buffalo Theatre Company's 2024-25 Season which includes two new plays, TEA PARTY by Sean Abley, directed by Lara D. Haberberger and THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY by Wendy-Marie Martin, directed by Jason Francey.

FLB will also produce its annual One-Act/One-Location production, this year entitled RIDESHARE featuring 11 short plays all taking place in or around a Rideshare car.

Our Bingo FUNdraiser will be held Saturday July 20th, 2024 at 7pm at The Polish Cadets, 927 Grant st (at Amherst), Buffalo NY 14207, conveniently located just off the 198 and the 190. Cash bar will be available! Tickets are $25 presale and $30 at the door and can be bought at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com.

You can buy extra sets of Bingo cards for only $10 each. As many as you want! Seating is limited so reserve your seat at the table ASAP!

For more info please email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com or call 716-771-6358.

