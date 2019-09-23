EMOTIONAL BAGGAGE Opens At Compass Performing Arts Center, September 26

Paige Allison Healing Arts and the Compass Performing Arts Center are proud to be presenting "Emotional Baggage" by Lindsay Price at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY 14221. Recently seen at the Buffalo Infringement Festival, "Emotional Baggage" is a 30 minute one-act play without words.

Each character has their own baggage to deal with. We see how this baggage impacts their movements and lives. This piece is presented with a 30-minute guided meditation to help each audience member explore the baggage they might be carrying and give them a method for releasing it. This presentation invites you to "Mind Your Baggage", allowing you to see and shed your emotional baggage with both the performance and guided meditation. Showtimes are Sept 26th-27th, 8 pm Sept 28th 4 pm & 8 pm; Sept 29th 4 pm. For more information please contact 716-697-0837 or visit www.paigeallison.net for further details on the show.



About the Show:



We live in a world where it is normalized to carry the pain and burdens of our past with us in each moment. When we live with the weight of the world on our shoulders, life becomes a monotonous exercise in futility. However, when we are able to immerse ourselves in the present moment through music, art and self-expression, we can release ourselves from the weight we carry and life becomes a joyous journey. It is the hope of those who attend "Emotional Baggage" will walk away from the performance believing that one day all of humanity will live with the effervescence that comes from healing the wounds of the past and existing fully present in each moment. With luck, this project will encourage us all to remember that each person has their own baggage and to honestly evaluate our own. Ultimately, each person is responsible for their own baggage and their choice to hold on to it or release it, asking in the end, what do you choose?



Mind Your Baggage:



The decision to produce this show with a Guided Meditation experience to take the audience further into the topic was an easy one after the talk backs following the presentation of this piece at the Buffalo Infringement Festival. This meditation provides a platform for the audience to explore the topic within themselves, while allowing the experience to be personal and private. Beyond self exploration, the meditation includes a process for releasing the baggage within. Those who attend the production will be provided a copy of the meditation, so that they can utilize this tool whenever it is supportive to do so.



Ticket Info

$15 General

$10 Students and Industry

For Online Tickets Visit

https://emotionalbaggage.bpt.me

716-697-0837



Location

Compass Performing Arts Center

545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You