Blake McIver Ewing, Marcia Mitzman Gaven & More to Lead THE BOY FROM OZ at OFC Creations Theatre Cente

OFC Creations Theatre Center will present for the first time in New York State, the exciting Broadway in Brighton season opener, The Boy From Oz, running September 12-19, 2024. Blake McIver Ewing, well known for playing Waldo in The Little Rascals and as Derek in ABC's Full House, will star as Peter Allen, with Tony Award Nominee, Marcia Mitzman Gaven, a well-known Broadway actress who starred in the original Broadway casts of The Who's Tommy as Mrs. Walker and Chess as Svetlana, starring as Judy Garland.

Ewing and Gaven will reunite on stage after originally performing together almost 30 years ago in the 1997 World Premiere production of Ragtime in Los Angeles. Gaven starred as Mother and Ewing starred as her son, Edgar. In OFC's The Boy From Oz, Ewing and Gavin will once again perform as mother and son. Ewing and Gaven will both make their Rochester, NY debuts at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

From humble beginnings growing up and singing in country pubs throughout the Australian outback, Peter Allen's career took off without warning after being discovered and taken under the mentorship of Judy Garland. As her opening act, Peter relocated to New York City and was introduced to Judy's daughter, his future wife, Liza Minnelli.

Peter Allen rose to international stardom in the 1980s, best known for his hits including 'I Honestly Love You,' 'Best That You Can Do,' 'Not The Boy Next Door,' 'Everything Old Is New Again,' and the show stopping, 'I Go to Rio.' From winning an Oscar, to selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia, Peter struggled through divorce, heartbreak, failure, and navigating through the unknowns of the AIDS epidemic.

Under the direction of OFC's owner and artistic director, Eric Vaughn Johnson, The Boy From Oz will be performed for the first time in New York state since the 2003 Tony Award winning Broadway production, which starred Hugh Jackman as Peter Allen. Ewing and Gaven will lead the professional cast at OFC Creations, including regional and equity actors as well as returning OFC favorites such as Tripp Hanson, a veteran of broadway who will also serve as tap choreographer, and Cameron Korzinski and Jack Hartman playing young Peter Allen and understudy, both of whom starred in OFC's Billy Elliot.

"The success of last year's season was a resounding message that OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series has filled a need in our community and beyond," shared Johnson. "Last season when we brought Garrett Clayton (Disney's Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray LIVE) in as a headliner, our audiences raved about the uniqueness of OFC bringing national artists into our area to lead high caliber productions. We are fortunate to share Blake and Marcia's incredible talent with Rochester, and there is much more to come!"

The full cast has recently been announced:

Peter Allen - Blake McIver Ewing

Judy Garland - Marcia Mitzman Gaven*

Liza Minnelli - Channing Weir

Marion Woolnough - Laura Jean Diekmann

Dee Anthony - Tripp Hanson

Greg Connell - Andreas Wyder*

Chris Bell - Jacob Anspach

Mark Herron - Paul Watt-Morse

Ensemble - Sam Guida

Ensemble - Rico Velazquez

Ensemble - Nellie Cotrupe

Ensemble - Claire Kennard

Ensemble - Julia Polisoto

Ensemble - Qawiyya Haqq

Young Peter Allen - Cameron Korzinski

Young Peter Allen Understudy - Jack Hartman

*The actor is a member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers, appearing under a special agreement with Actors' Equity Association

Introducing Channing Weir as Liza Minnelli

Channing is a NYC actresses who just completed performing on the National Tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical. Prior to that, Channing was in SIX: The Musical with Norwegian Cruise Lines. She has performed at The REV, The Hale Centre Theatre, and across the country, and is now making her OFC debut in The Boy From Oz!

Introducing Andreas Wyder as Greg Connell

Andreas is a NYC actor who performed in the National Tours of How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Young Max), Titanic The Musical, and Peter Pan 360. Andreas has performed in numerous Off Broadway and television productions, and now will be making his OFC debut in The Boy From Oz!

Welcoming back Laura Jean Diekmann as Marion Woolnough

Laura Jean was last seen in OFC's production of White Christmas as Martha, adored by audiences and regarded as a "vocal standout" by City Newspaper. Prior to OFC, Laura Jean performed at Radio City, at Geva, with the RPO and across the country. We are thrilled to have her with us to kick off this season!

Welcoming back Tripp Hanson as Dee Anthony

Tripp Hanson was seen last season in OFC's Kinky Boots as the loveable factory manager, George, and most notably in OFC's The Producers as the over-the-top Roger DeBris, receiving rave reviews from audiences. Prior to OFC, Tripp performed on Broadway and in all 50 states across America. On Broadway, he performed in 'Crazy for You', 'Kiss Me, Kate!', 'Thoroughly Modern Millie', 'Boys from Syracuse' and 'The Drowsy Chaperone'. Tripp returns to OFC in the first show of our season!

The ensemble of The Boy From Oz is comprised of season professionals from NYC, Chicago, New Jersey, Buffalo, Rochester and beyond!

Notably Jack Hartman and Cameron Korzinski return to the OFC stage best known for their performances as Billy Elliot and his best friend, Michael, in OFC's 2023 production of Billy Elliot! The duo will take to the stage as Young Peter Allen (Hartman performs on Wednesday evenings, Saturday matinees, and Sunday evenings)

The Boy From Oz will kick off OFC's 2024-2025 Broadway In Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester. Single tickets are now on sale at https://www.ofccreations.com/boyfromoz or grab a subscription for all six shows and receive a 15% discount.

Blake McIver's vast experience in the entertainment industry is derived from multiple disciplines. His creative accomplishments range from film and television to live theatre and the recording studio. Blake has succeeded professionally as an actor, writer, director, producer and recording artist.

Performing on network television at age six, Blake won the title of '92 Jr. Vocalist Champion on the original Star Search. His starring roles on hit series such as "Full House" and "Hey Arnold" led to feature films including "The Little Rascals" and gave him the opportunity to work with Steven Spielberg and Penelope Spheeris.

Blake has worked as a recording artist and session singer on soundtracks and albums for Phil Collins, Natalie Cole, Barry Manilow, Michael Jackson, David Foster, John Williams, James Horner, Jon Secada, and Sheena Easton as well as writing and co-producing his own solo album "The Time Manipulator."

Appearing in the World Premiere of the beloved musical, "Ragtime", Blake's love of musical theatre was ignited. Tony Award winning director, Frank Galati instilled in him a structure for mounting a production that Blake continues to use today.

While managing his own theatre company, YMTA, Blake directed a production of Elton John and Tim Rice's "AIDA" at the Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center and produced the critically acclaimed intimate theatrical premiere production of "The Light in the Piazza" at the El Portal Theatre.

Blake recently directed and choreographed a US tour for international cabaret superstar Ariana Savalas and two off Broadway productions for Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 12 breakout star Jackie Cox. He also spent 4 seasons as a series regular on BRAVO's hit social commentary show "The People's Couch."

Blake was a director and faculty member at the Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts in Hollywood overseeing productions of West Side Story, Bring It On: The Musical and Disney's The Little Mermaid. He has been coaching and teaching private voice for over 15 years to students ranging from recording artists to TV & Film actors to session singers and musical theatre performers. He was trained in the Garcia - Marchesi / Bel Canto technique by internationally acclaimed vocal instructor Edward Sayegh.

Blake is a graduate of the department of Theatre, Film and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Marcia Mitzman Gaven

Marcia Mitzman Gaven received a TONY Award nomination for her performance as Mrs. Walker in the Broadway smash "TOMMY" directed by Des McAnuff and was praised by music critics for her "show stopping performance" on the Grammy winning original cast recording. During her Broadway career, she starred as Svetlana in "CHESS" directed by Trevor Nunn, (Broadway Cast album), The Widow in "ZORBA" with Anthony Quinn, Rizzo in "GREASE", and starred in Cy Coleman's only Broadway flop, "WELCOME TO THE CLUB". Off -Broadway credits include Audrey in "LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS" by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

At Lincoln Center she was mentored by opera diva Beverly Sills who recruited Marcia to star in several New York City Opera productions in their Broadway Show Series. Marcia won critical raves as Nellie in "SOUTH PACIFIC", Meg in "BRIGADOON" opposite Tony Roberts, and Mrs. Lovett in "SWEENY TODD" for Harold Prince.

Marcia is known by Los Angeles audiences for her starring role as Mother in the American premiere of "RAGTIME", for which she won the Ovation Award for Best Lead Actress, and starred opposite Roger Rees, as Abigail Adams in "1776" at Reprise! Also in Los Angeles, Marcia won the Ovation award and L.A. Drama Critics Circle award for Best Lead Actress as Florence in "CHESS". She was Countess Charlotte in "A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC" at the Doolittle Theatre and created the role of Mrs. Walker in La Jolla Playhouse's hit "THE WHO'S TOMMY" before re-creating the role on Broadway.

Film and television credits include: "MOONLIGHT MILE" with Dustin Hoffman and Susan Sarandon, "THE BONFIRE OF THE VANITIES" with Tom Hanks, "FRAISER", "ELLEN", "BABYLON 5", "THE DREW CARREY SHOW", "BEVERLY HILLS 90210", with recurring roles on "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL" and in the remake of GET SMART as the evil head of "Chaos" opposite a huge Komodo dragon.

Her extensive voice over work can be heard in animation (she voiced the roles of Maude Flanders, Helen Lovejoy, Luann Van Hooten and Miss Hoover in "THE SIMPSONS") and in countless commercials and promos.

