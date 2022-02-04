Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winne Stack to Present Comedic One Woman Show @JENNAFISCHER at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Have you ever been a gay 11 year old and obsessed with the actress Jenna Fischer? Winnie has!

Feb. 4, 2022  

Have you ever been a gay 11 year old and obsessed with the actress Jenna Fischer? Winnie has! "@JennaFischer" is a one woman comedy romp at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206) on Friday, February 11th at 8:30 PM EST!

This show tracks Winnie Stack's journey of coming to terms with her sexuality through journal entries and original characters. This show includes audience interaction, lots of wigs, and embarrassingly real accounts from a gay tween's diary.

For more information visit: https://www.brooklyncc.com/


