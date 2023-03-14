Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists' Guide To Taxes With Amy Smith

As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00pm ET with Amy Smith, tax preparer, artist, facilitator and educator, about navigating tax time as an artist or freelancer. If you have yet to file, or if the details are fresh in your memory, now is a good time to discuss the do's and don'ts of tax season.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available here.

A recording of the salon will be available on the Wingspace Facebook page for a limited time following live broadcast and recordings of past salons are archived on the Wingspace Youtube page.

Amy Smith is a dance and theater artist, educator, and facilitator. She works to dismantle oppressive structures in non-profit organizations and other groups so that artists and low income folks can achieve collective liberation. She does this through financial well-being workshops, one-on-one work with clients giving financial advice and doing tax preparation, consulting with arts organizations, co-facilitating anti-racism sessions with co-facilitators of color, and as a dance and theater educator. Amy co-founded, co-directed, and performed with Headlong, a dance theater non-profit that transformed into a community arts organization over 25 years. She left Headlong in 2019 to pursue her freelance work. She leads financial well-being workshops through Creative Capital, Assets for Artists, and in many other settings. She holds a BA from Wesleyan University and has been greatly affected by her learning as part of artEquity's National Facilitator Training and other anti-oppression trainings. https://amyelainesmith.com/

Wingspace is an organization of theater artists that fosters conversations on design, strengthens our community, and furthers activism in the field. Formed in 2005 and with a membership composed of over 60 designers, directors, and dramaturgs, Wingspace looks at the theater landscape from a design point of view. By sponsoring public events and workshops, fostering early career designers in our Mentorship Program, and staging events for the design community as whole, Wingspace creates opportunities for theater makers passionate about design to come together, learn from one another, and grow together as a community.

www.wingspace.com