WWTNS? Announces 'Back In Business' Fundraiser To Benefit Stop AAPI Hate

What Will the Neighbors Say? is thrilled to announce the second bi-annual fundraiser of their 2020-2021 season. Entitled "Back in Business," the evening of music, refreshments and community will be held in Brooklyn to benefit Stop AAPI Hate, an anti-racist Asian activitst organization. The grassroots event will be held on Saturday July 17th at 7pm on the rooftop of a Neighborhood supporter's apartment building, who has generously donated the space to this essential cause. The fundraiser will be held at 1464 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, 11207, and tickets will be available at the door for $10.

Twice a year, the WWTNS? team curates and organizes fundraisers for other non-profit organizations, utilizing their specific skills as artists, curators and creative producers to program high quality and entertaining events that serve their community and expand their creative circle, while raising funds for these crucial causes. Previous fundraisers have included "Cumming for Puerto Rico," a Latinx mini-festival at Club Cumming to raise disaster relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane María; "Go With the Flow," an irreverent gala night held at 198 Allen Street to benefit PERIOD and "What Will the Gays Sing?," a free carolling session in Washington Square Park to raise funds for Gays Against Guns. Our collaborators on these projects have included Alan Cumming, Amy León (PBS), Xavier Reyes ("Kinky Boots"), Kathryn Allison ("Company," "Aladdin," "Wicked") and Yvette Lu ("Hamilton"). These grassroots events prioritize accessibility, promote diversity and facilitate communication.

Co-Artistic Directors James Clements, Ana Cristina DaSilva and Sam Hood Adrain described themselves as "excited beyond belief" to be returning to in-person programming. "We are thrilled to be gathering again with our Neighborhood for such an important and crucial organization," said DaSilva. "It will be wonderful to have the chance to reconnect with our community, especially while raising these essential funds" stated Clements. "We'd like to also extend a special thanks to our supporter who donated the venue for this event," added Hood Adrain. "That is a true example of serving your Neighborhood." The WWTNS? team will be joined by jazz band Broke Wealth, who will provide music at the event.

In response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA), and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University launched the Stop AAPI Hate coalition on March 19, 2020. The coalition tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

www.stopaapihate.com

For more information visit: www.wwtns.org