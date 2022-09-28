WATCH ME By Caitland Winsett Premiers With New York Winterfest!

Watch Me by Caitland Winsett will be premiering as part of the 2022 New York Theatre Festival's Fall/Winterfest.

Previously developed with Kervigo Ensemble Theater, Watch Me tells the story of Claire, Tony, and Max, who are living in a government-run facility with no authorities that is under 24-hour surveillance. They follow a strict set of rules because the unknown consequences of defying them are terrifying. But, these rules are starting to feel constricting.

For more information and tickets, please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199835®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fwatch-me%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1