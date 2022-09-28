Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WATCH ME By Caitland Winsett Premiers With New York Winterfest!

Watch Me tells the story of Claire, Tony, and Max, who are living in a government-run facility with no authorities that is under 24-hour surveillance.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Watch Me by Caitland Winsett will be premiering as part of the 2022 New York Theatre Festival's Fall/Winterfest.

Previously developed with Kervigo Ensemble Theater, Watch Me tells the story of Claire, Tony, and Max, who are living in a government-run facility with no authorities that is under 24-hour surveillance. They follow a strict set of rules because the unknown consequences of defying them are terrifying. But, these rules are starting to feel constricting.

For more information and tickets, please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199835®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fwatch-me%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Tiresias Presents UNDERWORLD At 3 Dollar BillTiresias Presents UNDERWORLD At 3 Dollar Bill
September 28, 2022

Tiresias the Oracle (aka Evan Silver) will be presenting UNDERWORLD Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:30PM at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, NY.
Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey Return To JACK With A New Eulogy For Chaotic TimesPeter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey Return To JACK With A New Eulogy For Chaotic Times
September 28, 2022

Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey return to JACK with a preview of a new work that embraces the chaos and demise of a bygone performance scene. At this wake, held for a venue that never existed, there will be jokes, several reenactments, and even some snacks. Open Mic Night culminates in a eulogy — a speech celebrating not only the life of the fictional space, but of every real space we have lost, and the many lives we led in those spaces.
BAM Presents A Retrospective of the Films of Shinya Tsukamoto, October 28- November 3BAM Presents A Retrospective of the Films of Shinya Tsukamoto, October 28- November 3
September 27, 2022

From Oct 28 through Nov 3 BAM presents Metamorphosis: The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto. An underground filmmaker who got his start in Japan’s punk super-8 scene in the 80s, Tsukamoto embraces the maggots, memory loss, and severed heads of genre filmmaking with formally striking works that range from the bloody to the bizarre while grappling with the frailty of the human body under the stress of technofuturism and late capitalism.
Lena Bloch Premieres New Jazz Suite In Manhattan And Brooklyn This OctoberLena Bloch Premieres New Jazz Suite In Manhattan And Brooklyn This October
September 27, 2022

On the 130th anniversary of the birth of Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva, during a time when immigrants, women and artists face increasing struggle in the United States, acclaimed Russian-born saxophonist and composer Lena Bloch premieres My Name Is Marina, a commissioned jazz suite for ensemble and voice featuring her own English translations of Tsvetaeva's works.
Braata Productions Presents BRUNCH WITH BRAATABraata Productions Presents BRUNCH WITH BRAATA
September 27, 2022

Braata Productions announces the annual fundraising celebration Brunch with Braata will be held on October 1, 2022 from 11am-4pm at The Simpson Restaurant & Bar, 673 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NYC.