WALT: A Comedy Show Comes to Union Hall

Comedians Mike Hanford (Comedy Bang Bang), Alex English (The Rundown with Robin Thede), Mary Beth Barone (Comedy Central), Marcela Onyango (Profiled) perform at "WALT", a comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at 8:00pm.

WALT is your new favorite comedy show named after a character from an early 2000s television show. Every month WALT hosts a stacked line up of comics with fresh sets that will leave you screaming: WAAAALT?! Hosted by Tracy Soren, Angela Palladino, and Julian Edward Williams.

For more information visit: https://www.unionhallny.com/e/walt-77514340479/

Ticket price: $8-$10





