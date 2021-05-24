Twelve New Public Art and Performance Projects Will Come To Downton Brooklyn Now Through 2022

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) and DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) today announced twelve new public art and performance projects and five accessibility upgrades to cultural venues taking place throughout the greater Downtown Brooklyn area as part of the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund. The fund was one of the projects selected as part of New York State's $10 million Downtown Brooklyn Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), which seeks to connect and transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities.

Showcasing a variety of art forms, ranging from murals and sculpture to processional puppetry and mobile drag performances, the series will enliven and connect the area's public spaces, increase access to free cultural programming, and support the creative community at a critical moment in the city's history. Under the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund, proposals are eligible for grants of up to $50,000, and awards have been distributed with the intent of having the greatest possible impact. Selected through a competitive application process which attracted almost three hundred submissions, the majority of the works selected will be installed on City-owned sites, and NYC Department of Transportation, NYC Parks, and the Department of Cultural Affairs have worked closely with DBP and Dumbo to inform project and site selection.

The new lineup of art installations and performances features NYC-based cultural organizations and world-renowned artists seeking to respond to the current political and social climate. Rooted in the concept of encouraging community dialogue, the works examine issues around equity and social justice. Through community engagement and educational programming, the reach of these works will also extend beyond the onsite experience.

In addition to the twelve public art and performance works, five projects that enhance accessibility to cultural organizations throughout the Downtown Brooklyn area have also been awarded grants of up to $50,000 with the mission of increasing access to cultural programming for underserved communities. The full list of projects is below and will run throughout 2021 and 2022. For more information visit: https://www.downtownbrooklyn.com/dtbk-dumbo-art-fund.

Funding of this new program was announced in 2019 as part of Governor Cuomo's $10 million grant to Downtown Brooklyn. Other projects selected to receive funding under the NY State Downtown Brooklyn DRI grant include: Commodore Barry Park upgrades; safe crossings at the intersection of Tillary and Navy Streets; a new pedestrian crossing at St. Edwards Street and Flushing Ave; a more accessible entrance to the Brooklyn Navy Yard; a digital tech center at the Ingersoll Community Center; and transformation of Walt Whitman Library into a modern community hub.

"One of the best ways to revitalize our downtowns is through public art and creating unique cultural spaces," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "New York State is proud to support this effort to revive neighborhoods hit hard by this nightmarish pandemic, and improve quality of life for the greater Downtown Brooklyn area."

Part of New York State's approach to create vibrant neighborhoods and boost local economies, DRI investments are a crucial part of the State's strategy to revitalize communities. DBP and Dumbo partnered with Borough President Eric L. Adams on the winning 2018 proposal, which grew out of the Brooklyn Strand project, an ambitious plan to knit together disparate and underused open spaces to create a greener and more cohesive Downtown Brooklyn. New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) is administering the award.

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, "These twelve new public art and performance projects happening throughout the greater Downtown Brooklyn area will further add to the vibrancy of the community. Public art plays a valuable role in the revitalization of downtowns across the state by enhancing the unique culture and history of each location. As we rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Brooklyn and Dumbo Art Fund is providing critical support to the creative community and increasing access to the arts in our underserved communities. The Department of State is proud to work with local leadership and our agency partners to help invigorate Brooklyn through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "We know that building a vibrant community takes more than just bricks and mortar - and that's what this aspect of Governor Cuomo's DRI program is all about. Thanks to the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund, this $600,000 grant will enable local artists to bring their vision directly to Downtown Brooklyn and help brighten the urban landscape. On behalf of the great team at HCR, we congratulate the creators of these new art and performance projects and look forward to seeing them inspire New Yorkers and attract new visitors to the neighborhood."

"In periods of upheaval or rapid change, we turn to art to make sense of the world. During what has been an unimaginably difficult time for our borough and city, art that speaks to the current moment is necessary now more than ever. We have worked closely over the past decade with local stakeholders to secure funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the livability and connectivity of the Downtown Brooklyn area, and are thrilled to see that work coming to fruition. I want thank our partners in this effort for giving our unique cultural organizations this much-needed boost," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

"The Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund could not have come at a better time. Prior to COVID-19, the cultural sector in NYC was one of the largest industries in NYC, but is now scrambling to survive. These grants will get funding to our cultural institutions and artists while generating programming that is free to our community and improving access to cultural venues. I look forward to seeing how our public spaces are utilized by our cultural sector to engage audiences over the next year with use of these funds" said Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo.

"Public art is central to New York City's green spaces, and we are happy to work with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and DUMBO Improvement District in bringing these socially conscious and civically-minded projects to the area," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. "Through the New York State DRI program, these powerful installations and performances will make Downtown Brooklyn's parkland more dynamic, thought-provoking, and engaging."

"Brooklyn is home to the city's most vibrant and exciting artistic communities, and the high quality of proposals we received is a reflection of this," said Regina Myer, president of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. "This exciting selection of projects will enliven our public spaces and bring these artists to the forefront - giving voice to the issues facing New Yorkers and people around the world. Thanks to the New York State DRI program, we are able to support the cultural community at a time when it is most needed and bring a diverse range of cultural experiences to audiences who are now able to get outside and enjoy them!"

"The joint experience of public art is a gift we need right now. These projects are going to make us think, re-connect and celebrate our community in new ways. We are thrilled to be able to support and present them," said Alexandria Sica, President, Dumbo Improvement District

The selection process was overseen by DBP and Dumbo, with support from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Department of Transportation and NYC Parks, with additional input from a project review committee with members including: the office of Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo; the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities; Brooklyn Arts Council; BRIC Arts; BAM; Smack Mellon; the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Alliance; NYCHA Tenant Associations; and NYU Tisch.