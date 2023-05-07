Tony Zaret, Theophobia, More To Open New MUSIC OF CURIOSITIES Season At Coney Island Sideshow

The event will take place on May 12.

Music of Curiosities, a years long event series at Coney Island Sideshow, will be kicking off their new season of unique and out there events on May 12, with the Click Here, a da-daist satire of an awards show with comedian Tony Zaret, comedy group Simple Town, trans fronted punk band TDA and glam rock/avante-comedy project Theophobia performing for the first time with a full band.

Since 2018, Music of Curiosities has been connecting an artful cast of inspired musicians with an audience of devoted music enthusiasts, presenting original live music on stage at Coney Island USA's Sideshows By The Seashore Theater.

They provide a home for outsider, experimental, and LGBTQIA+ performers, and we create a platform in which music, culture and creativity connect with a community where all are welcome. The new 2023 Music of Curiosities season promises to showcase the most imaginative and audacious musical performers, captivating audiences eager to once again experience innovative live music.

Click Here

Other upcoming Music of Curiosities events:

The Flushing Remonstrance Live Score - The Unknown + Un Chien Andalou Saturday, May 13 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Coney Island's Favorite Clown Horror Duo The Mary Lous! Sunday, May 14 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Music Of Curiosities Celebrates PRIDE! Friday, June 9 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM Featuring the Legendary Goddess of Shock CHRISTEENE.

With a special opening set from the original Coney Island Witch PNK VLVT WTCH (featuring Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm). Hosted by Billie Bullock.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

ChrisMastersDance Presents MAUSOLEUM Next Month at BAM Fishman Space Photo
ChrisMastersDance Presents MAUSOLEUM Next Month at BAM Fishman Space

After nearly a decade-long hiatus from live performance, ChrisMastersDance (CMD) presents Mausoleum at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Fishman Space, June 2–4, 2023. A dance work that considers and interrupts what has come, Mausoleum investigates our overconsumption of media, addiction to drama, inertia that concretizes unsustainable forms of life and work, and the inextricable link between love and loss.

The Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office Manager Photo
The Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office Manager

The Brick Theater has announced the appointment of Jaclyn Biskup (she/her), as Interim Associate Artistic Director and Managing Director. Cameron Stuart (he/him) also joins as Box Office Manager.

Arthur Millers Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep Photo
Arthur Miller's Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre will present the American premiere of Arthur Miller’s unpublished screenplay, The Hook, adapted for the stage by Brooklyn-based writer Ron Hutchinson with UK director James Dacre, and directed by Claire Beckman, co-founder and producing artistic director of BNW Rep.

TERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This Month Photo
TERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This Month

Entirely From Memory is a group of improvisers, actors, and comedians who attempt (and fail) to recreate classic stories in front of a live audience. A chaotic mix of nostalgia, improv, theatre, and comedy, they’ve been performing all over New York City since 2013.


