Tony Zaret, Theophobia, More To Open New MUSIC OF CURIOSITIES Season At Coney Island Sideshow

Music of Curiosities, a years long event series at Coney Island Sideshow, will be kicking off their new season of unique and out there events on May 12, with the Click Here, a da-daist satire of an awards show with comedian Tony Zaret, comedy group Simple Town, trans fronted punk band TDA and glam rock/avante-comedy project Theophobia performing for the first time with a full band.

Since 2018, Music of Curiosities has been connecting an artful cast of inspired musicians with an audience of devoted music enthusiasts, presenting original live music on stage at Coney Island USA's Sideshows By The Seashore Theater.

They provide a home for outsider, experimental, and LGBTQIA+ performers, and we create a platform in which music, culture and creativity connect with a community where all are welcome. The new 2023 Music of Curiosities season promises to showcase the most imaginative and audacious musical performers, captivating audiences eager to once again experience innovative live music.

Click Here

Other upcoming Music of Curiosities events:

The Flushing Remonstrance Live Score - The Unknown + Un Chien Andalou Saturday, May 13 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Coney Island's Favorite Clown Horror Duo The Mary Lous! Sunday, May 14 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Music Of Curiosities Celebrates PRIDE! Friday, June 9 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM Featuring the Legendary Goddess of Shock CHRISTEENE.

With a special opening set from the original Coney Island Witch PNK VLVT WTCH (featuring Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm). Hosted by Billie Bullock.