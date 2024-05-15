Brooklyn Film Festival Announces Film Line Up For Its 27th Edition: IMMERSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn Film Festival has announced the film lineup for its 27th edition, Immersion. The 2024 edition will feature 36 World Premieres, 16 US premieres, 24 east coast debuts, and 43 first-time screenings in NY.

In total, BFF will show, in competition, 138 features and shorts from 35 countries. The full lineup includes 12 narrative features and 10 documentary features, highlighted in this release. The festival will also present 40 narrative shorts, 24 documentary shorts, 28 animations, and 24 experimental films. Furthermore, 20 films will be shown, online only, as part of kidsfilmfest, now in its 20th year.

On May 31, BFF will open the festival with the East Coast premiere of the historical and poetic story, a choral in structure, a hybrid between documentary and fiction, Atikamekw Suns. Directed by Chloé Leriche, it is the story of tragic loss and is freely inspired by the dreams, impressions, and memories of the victims' loved ones.

Over the course of the 10-day festival, BFF will present 42 two-hour film programs, 29 of which will be shown at Windmill Studios in Greenpoint, and 11 at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. The online lineup (all the films selected) will be available 24/7 from June 1-9. Tickets for theater screenings can be purchased in advance, online. All tickets purchased through the website, and passes for BFF theater programs are will-call, and can be picked up at Windmill Studios or at Wythe Hotel Cinema, once the festival begins. For more details, please visit BFF's website.

Along with the film screenings, BFF will offer additional events - both on social media and on the festival website. The video server will once again be hosted by Cinesend. BFF's list of sponsors for 2024 include: Brooklyn Film Society, Windmill Studios, Cinelease, Québec Government, PRG, Jack Studios, AbelCine, Be Electric, Phygital FX, MPE, Big Screen Plaza, Media Services, Yelp, Lentini Communications, The Pod, Wythe Hotel, Moxy and Noble Jewelry.

The 2024 advertising campaign was created by Havas New York, based on the festival's theme: Immersion.

Below is a partial line up of feature films in competition this year, listed in alphabetical order. For further information on all the films, passes, and tickets, please visit BFF's website.

FEATURE NARRATIVES:

ATIKAMEKW SUNS by: Chloé Leriche | Canada | TRT 103 minutes

On June 26, 1977, a vehicle drives into a river outside the Atikamekw community of Manawan in northern Québec. Two Whites survive the accident, but five Atikamekw lose their lives. (OPENING NIGHT FILM)

BEN AND SUZANNE, A REUNION IN 4PARTS by: Shaun Seneviratne | US, Sri Lanka

| TRT 110 minutes

The romantic reunion of Ben Santhanaraj and Suzanne Hopper is thwarted when Suzanne's boss asks her to work during their holiday road trip.

CHAPERONE by: Zoe Eisenberg | United States |TRT 100 minutes

Alienated by friends and family for her lack of ambition, 29-year-old Misha finds a dangerous acceptance in a bright 19-year-old athlete who mistakes her for a fellow student.

CROOKEDFINGER by: Julia Halperin | United States| TRT 92 minutes

After the sudden deaths of her aging parents, Maria Gallucci returns to her childhood home on Cape Cod (Massachusetts)

DISTANCIA by: T.S. Meeks | United States |TRT 75 minutes

"Distancia" follows Juan, a devout, undocumented Mexican immigrant, when his wife suddenly dies and he experiences a crisis of faith.

THE FAERIE QUEENE by: Lenny Luo | Hong Kong | TRT 93 minutes

In an uncanny character study about the toxicity and disarray of modern teen culture, three young souls are driven to the edge over questions that have no answers.

HEAVIER IS THE SKY by: Petrus Cariry | Brazil | TRT 98 minutes

At the margins of a reservoir, the past lies underwater, whereas the margins of the roads, the future is uncertain and violent. This is how homeless Teresa and Antonio live.

ONLYHUMAN by: Yana Klimova-Yusupova | United Arab Emirates, Russia| TRT 117 minutes

Sasha (a 30-year-old orphan) and his girlfriend, Laura are preparing to move from Russia to Spain. But there is a hidden problem: Sasha merely pretends to be a happy person.

OVID, NEW YORK by: Vito A. | United States | TRT 78 minutes

Seven tales of transformation poetically reimagine Ovid's Metamorphoses, painting a picture of violence and catharsis that are anchored in mythical landscapes.

THE TEACHER by: Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom, Palestine, State of | TRT 118 minutes

A Palestinian school teacher struggles to reconcile his commitment to political resistance with the chance of a new romantic relationship with a British volunteer worker and his emotional support for one of his students.

UNDER MY SKIN by: Pascal Tessaud | France | TRT 105 minutes

Back to his hood in the North Side of Marseille, South of France, Kaleem accepts a job in construction. He reconnects with his best friend Rachad, who wants to hire him as manager in his new sport center. Kaleem is training hard, and meets a mysterious Greek architect, Marie.

WEEKNIGHTS by: Alfred Giancarli | United States | TRT 69 minutes

Three guys working the graveyard shift around a deserted urban college campus try to make it through a long and lonely night on the job.

FEATURE DOCUMENTARIES

ALL WE CARRY by: Cady Voge | United States, Mexico, United States | TRT 84 minutes

After fleeing violence in Honduras, joining the infamous migrant caravan, and enduring months in a US detention center, they are sponsored by a synagogue in Seattle, who lend them an empty beachfront mansion while they wait for their asylum verdict.

CITIZEN SLEUTH by: Chris Kasick | United States |TRT 85 minutes

A true crime podcaster from Appalachia blurs the line between fact and entertainment as she investigates the mysterious death of a local girl.

DOGS ARE PEOPLE TOO: A FOUR-LEGGEDCIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT by: Hendrik Faller | United Kingdom, United States | TRT 86 minutes

Investigating the unlawful killing of a dog, we explore the four-legged civil rights movement sweeping across America.

FROM THIS SMALL PLACE by: Taimi Arvidson | United States, Bangladesh| TRT 74 minutes

A six-year-old Rohingya boy named Hossain fills his days with grand adventure while growing up in the world's biggest refugee camp.

THE HOLY TRINITY by: Martijn Van | Netherlands | TRT 70 minutes

Three emo kids aged 15 and 16, going through the main developmental stage of life, on their way to adulthood.

HUNNUN SOONDAN by: Misha Voropaev | Russian Federation | TRT 56 minutes

A dreamlike journey in the wild but still land of Tuva with world music legends band Huun-Huur-Tu. They wander by places of their childhood stopping here and there to sing a song about their land and home, a song about the past and the future.

IMPOSSIBLE TOWN by: Scott Faris, | United States | TRT 90 minutes

When her father dies unexpectedly, Dr. Ayne Amjad is thrust to the helm of a decades-long struggle to aid a southern West Virginia town beset by cancer-causing chemicals.

THE MOVIE MAN by: Matt Finlin | Canada | TRT 90 minutes

Movie Man introduces us to colorful entrepreneur Keith Stata and his bizarre multiplex set deep in the forest of small-town Ontario, Canada.

PRECONCEIVED by: Sabrine Keane and Kate Dumke |United States | TRT 81 minutes

Preconceived is a raw and insightful look into the rise of the enigmatic crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) pervading America.

SMALL TOWN UNIVERSE by: Katie Dellamaggiore | United States | TRT 90 minutes

Small Town Universe paints an intimate portrait of life in Green Bank, West Virginia, home to the world's most powerful radio telescope and the only U.S. town where Wi-Fi and cell phones are banned.

ABOUT BFF

The organizers of the Brooklyn Film Festival have been staging international, competitive film events since1998. BFF's mission is to provide a public forum in Brooklyn to advance public interest in films and the indie production of films; to encourage the rights of Brooklyn residents to experience the power of independent filmmaking; to promote artistic excellence and the creative freedom of artists without censure. BFF, Inc. isa 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

For more info about the festival, visit here.

