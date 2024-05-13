PSYCHO BEACH WIG PARTY Hits The Stage This Month At TV Eye

Featuring performances by The Royale Minks, Theophobia, and OK King, this event promises a blend of rock, alternative, and indie sounds.
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, glam, and vibrant energy as the Psycho Beach Wig Party hits the stage on May 18.
Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a dazzling appearance by famed drag queen Coma White.
Special Offer: Guests who attend wearing a wig will receive half off their ticket price! This is the perfect opportunity to embrace the Psycho Beach Wig Party spirit, don your most outrageous wig, and enjoy a night of fantastic entertainment at a discounted rate.
The Psycho Beach Wig Party is more than just a concert; it's an experience. Whether you're a long-time fan of these bands or new to their music, this event offers a unique opportunity to enjoy great live performances, fabulous drag entertainment, and a fun, inclusive atmosphere.
Tickets are available now at https://www.seetickets.us/event/theophobia-the-royale-minks-ok-king/597599 .
Photo Credit: Adam Ninyo
