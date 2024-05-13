PSYCHO BEACH WIG PARTY Hits The Stage This Month At TV Eye

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, glam, and vibrant energy as the Psycho Beach Wig Party hits the stage on May 18.

Featuring performances by The Royale Minks, Theophobia, and OK King, this event promises a blend of rock, alternative, and indie sounds.

Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a dazzling appearance by famed drag queen Coma White.

Event Details:

Date: May 18, 2024

Time: Doors open at 7 PM

Venue: TV Eye, 1647 Weirfield St, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Tickets: Available now here

Special Offer: Guests who attend wearing a wig will receive half off their ticket price! This is the perfect opportunity to embrace the Psycho Beach Wig Party spirit, don your most outrageous wig, and enjoy a night of fantastic entertainment at a discounted rate.

Performers:

The Royale Minks: Known for their energetic stage presence and catchy hooks, The Royale Minks will kick off the night with their unique blend of rock and roll.

Theophobia: Bringing their glam, Steinman/Sparks influenced sound to the stage, Theophobia's performance is sure to captivate with their haunting melodies and dynamic performance.

OK King: With their innovative indie sound, OK King will round out the night with a set that promises to leave the audience wanting more.

Special Guest Appearance:

Coma White: The renowned drag queen Coma White will dazzle with her spectacular performance, adding a layer of glamour and excitement to the night.

The Psycho Beach Wig Party is more than just a concert; it's an experience. Whether you're a long-time fan of these bands or new to their music, this event offers a unique opportunity to enjoy great live performances, fabulous drag entertainment, and a fun, inclusive atmosphere.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available now at https://www.seetickets.us/event/theophobia-the-royale-minks-ok-king/597599 .

Photo Credit: Adam Ninyo

