Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tiresias to Present CHRYPTOCHROME This Month as Part of the Exponential Festival

cryptochrome is a freewheeling ritual meditation and live art concert on wayfinding and navigation.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Tiresias to Present CHRYPTOCHROME This Month as Part of the Exponential Festival

Tiresias the Oracle (aka Evan Silver) will be presenting cryptochrome from Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30PM each night at We Are Here (563 Johnson Ave, Bushwick, NY) as part of the Exponential Festival.

cryptochrome is a freewheeling ritual meditation and live art concert on wayfinding and navigation. Named after a protein found in the biochemical pathways of birds and other animals that is believed to be responsible for the ability to navigate across the electromagnetic field, the performance invites audiences on a kaleidoscopic journey to reflect on the invisible perceptual worlds that shape lives across the animal kingdom.

The show is written, directed, composed, and performed by Evan Silver, also known as the shapeshifting songbard oracle Tiresias. Production team includes: Chris Voegels (Lighting), Tristan Allen (Sound), Sho Konishi (Garments), Irene Lazaridis (co-producer)

Evan Silver aka Tiresias is a hybrid writer, director, composer, performer, and producer staging encounters across theatre, music, video, and the literary arts. They gravitate toward stories of journey and transformation, drawing on ancient and contemporary myths, tales, tropes and archetypes to fabulate new ways of being and becoming in the world. Evan has written and directed fifteen original theatre productions on three continents, including HYPERFANTASIA (Ars Nova, The Brick, The Tank, HERE Arts Center, Club Cumming, Super Secret Arts, Davenport's, Postmasters Gallery, Otherworld Theatre), UNDERWORLD (3 Dollar Bill, Purgatory), Blue River Gold (Ars Nova), Howl: An Odyssey (Edinburgh Fringe, CLF Art Cafe), The Heron & the Fish (Agung Rai Museum of Art, Bali Purnati Cemter for the Arts), bodies, of water (IKLECTIK Art Lab, CLF Art Cafe), and Waxwing (Production Workshop). Evan has essays published in Eclectica, Epiphany, The Mays, Audrey Niffenegger's Artists Book House, and Roxane Gay's The Audacity. Evan graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's in writing for performance, and holds master's degrees in devised theatre practice and classical reception from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and King's College, University of Cambridge. Evan has also trained at Drama Centre London, the Yale School of Drama, the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and with master topeng and wayang kulit artists in Bali. Evan is a Luce, Marshall, and Fulbright Scholar, and was recently named a 2023 Artist-in-Residence at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre. www.evansilver.net

cryptochrome from Thursday, January 19, 2023 to Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30PM each night at We Are Here (563 Johnson Ave, Bushwick, NY) as part of the Exponential Festival. Tickets are available here.




New Original Queer Musical SHOOTING STAR Adds Four More Performances In January Photo
New Original Queer Musical SHOOTING STAR Adds Four More Performances In January
After a successful 15 show run, the popular, revealing new musical SHOOTING STAR is extending into January. 
National Sawdust Unveils Spring 2023 Season Featuring World Premieres & More Photo
National Sawdust Unveils Spring 2023 Season Featuring World Premieres & More
National Sawdust has announced its Spring 2023 season, a meditation on the concept of repair that borrows from the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which rejoins broken pottery using precious metal-infused lacquer—making objects all the more magnificent in their reconstruction.
The Neighbors Receive $15k From CDF as Part of 3-Year Funding Commitment Photo
The Neighbors Receive $15k From CDF as Part of 3-Year Funding Commitment
What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced that they have been awarded a $15k grant from the NYC Cultural Development Fund (CDF).
Broadways Eric Anthony Lopez Set For NBAs Brooklyn Nets 2023 Kickoff Game On ESPN Photo
Broadway's Eric Anthony Lopez Set For NBA's Brooklyn Nets 2023 Kickoff Game On ESPN
NBA has tapped stage and screen favorite Eric Anthony Lopez to perform The National Anthem on Monday, January 2 at The Barclays Center when Brooklyn Nets take on the San Antonio Spurs.

More Hot Stories For You


New Original Queer Musical SHOOTING STAR Adds Four More Performances In JanuaryNew Original Queer Musical SHOOTING STAR Adds Four More Performances In January
December 22, 2022

After a successful 15 show run, the popular, revealing new musical SHOOTING STAR is extending into January. 
National Sawdust Unveils Spring 2023 Season Featuring World Premieres & MoreNational Sawdust Unveils Spring 2023 Season Featuring World Premieres & More
December 21, 2022

National Sawdust has announced its Spring 2023 season, a meditation on the concept of repair that borrows from the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which rejoins broken pottery using precious metal-infused lacquer—making objects all the more magnificent in their reconstruction.
The Neighbors Receive $15k From CDF as Part of 3-Year Funding CommitmentThe Neighbors Receive $15k From CDF as Part of 3-Year Funding Commitment
December 21, 2022

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced that they have been awarded a $15k grant from the NYC Cultural Development Fund (CDF).
Broadway's Eric Anthony Lopez Set For NBA's Brooklyn Nets 2023 Kickoff Game On ESPNBroadway's Eric Anthony Lopez Set For NBA's Brooklyn Nets 2023 Kickoff Game On ESPN
December 21, 2022

NBA has tapped stage and screen favorite Eric Anthony Lopez to perform The National Anthem on Monday, January 2 at The Barclays Center when Brooklyn Nets take on the San Antonio Spurs.
Brooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $57,400 Cultural Development Fund Grant Through New York City Department Of Cultural AffairsBrooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $57,400 Cultural Development Fund Grant Through New York City Department Of Cultural Affairs
December 20, 2022

BROOKLYN CHILDREN'S THEATRE (BCT) has been awarded $57,400 in grant funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor Eric Adams administration.
share