Tiresias to Present CHRYPTOCHROME This Month as Part of the Exponential Festival

Tiresias the Oracle (aka Evan Silver) will be presenting cryptochrome from Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30PM each night at We Are Here (563 Johnson Ave, Bushwick, NY) as part of the Exponential Festival.

cryptochrome is a freewheeling ritual meditation and live art concert on wayfinding and navigation. Named after a protein found in the biochemical pathways of birds and other animals that is believed to be responsible for the ability to navigate across the electromagnetic field, the performance invites audiences on a kaleidoscopic journey to reflect on the invisible perceptual worlds that shape lives across the animal kingdom.

The show is written, directed, composed, and performed by Evan Silver, also known as the shapeshifting songbard oracle Tiresias. Production team includes: Chris Voegels (Lighting), Tristan Allen (Sound), Sho Konishi (Garments), Irene Lazaridis (co-producer)

Evan Silver aka Tiresias is a hybrid writer, director, composer, performer, and producer staging encounters across theatre, music, video, and the literary arts. They gravitate toward stories of journey and transformation, drawing on ancient and contemporary myths, tales, tropes and archetypes to fabulate new ways of being and becoming in the world. Evan has written and directed fifteen original theatre productions on three continents, including HYPERFANTASIA (Ars Nova, The Brick, The Tank, HERE Arts Center, Club Cumming, Super Secret Arts, Davenport's, Postmasters Gallery, Otherworld Theatre), UNDERWORLD (3 Dollar Bill, Purgatory), Blue River Gold (Ars Nova), Howl: An Odyssey (Edinburgh Fringe, CLF Art Cafe), The Heron & the Fish (Agung Rai Museum of Art, Bali Purnati Cemter for the Arts), bodies, of water (IKLECTIK Art Lab, CLF Art Cafe), and Waxwing (Production Workshop). Evan has essays published in Eclectica, Epiphany, The Mays, Audrey Niffenegger's Artists Book House, and Roxane Gay's The Audacity. Evan graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's in writing for performance, and holds master's degrees in devised theatre practice and classical reception from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and King's College, University of Cambridge. Evan has also trained at Drama Centre London, the Yale School of Drama, the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and with master topeng and wayang kulit artists in Bali. Evan is a Luce, Marshall, and Fulbright Scholar, and was recently named a 2023 Artist-in-Residence at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre. www.evansilver.net

