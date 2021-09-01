The Neighbors Announce Fall 2021 Fundraiser Benefit SHE SAID: A CREATIVE DISCUSSION

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the first event of their sixth season, "She Said: A Creative Discussion." Presented as one of the Neighbors' bi-annual fundraisers, the digital gathering will celebrate and unpack "She Said," a #MeToo solo musical written by Lily Ali-Oshatz, which premiered last month at the Edinburgh Fringe in the American [In]Tent for the first time ever as an audio play.

Produced with radio.co and We Are Global, the American [In]Tent featured over twenty American artists representing works from performance art to play, jazz opera, dramatic process, young adult outreach, incubator works, sci-fi, comedy and song. This event will see Co-Artistic Directors Ana Cristina Da Silva, James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain moderating a discussion with Ali-Oshatz, director Madeline Wall and other members of the creative team, featuring excerpts from the audio production. The event will be held over Zoom on Wednesday September 15th at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT, and tickets will be free, with donations being gathered for Safe Horizon. For tickets, please click here.

Safe Horizon is a victim assistance nonprofit that has been standing with victims of violence and abuse in New York City since 1978. They provide assistance, advocacy and support to victims who have experienced domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, youth homelessness and other crimes. www.safehorizon.org.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

www.wwtns.org