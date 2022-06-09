The Mermaid Parade Returns To Coney Island Saturday, June 18

JoinThe 40th Annual Mermaid Parade, Saturday June 18, 2022! The parade kicks off at 1pm (rain or shine) on West 21st and Surf Avenue and proceeds on Surf Avenue to West 10th, then heads south to the Boardwalk and then west back to its ending point at Steeplechase Plaza on the Boardwalk.

The Mermaid Parade is a unique and artistic celebration of ancient mythology and the honky-tonk seaside ritual that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the amusement district. The parade features marching bands, drill teams, floats, antique cars and some 1,500 participants dressed in hand-made costumes of mermaids, sea creatures, amusement rides and Neptunes. It is the largest art parade in the nation and the largest event of the year in Coney Island.

"We are very excited to have Mx Justin Vivian Bond and Dr. Dave Chokshi lead the parade, as this year's Queen Mermaid and King Neptune" Coney Island USA Artistic Director Adam Rinn said. We're thrilled to be bringing an in-person parade back after a two year absence. We know that the participants have all this pent up creative energy that they've been storing up. We're all looking forward to seeing the best costumes, floats, and marchers in the parade's history. And, we are thrilled to have our good friends at the Coney Island Brewery as our co-presenter."

According to tradition, King Neptune and Queen Mermaid will be wheeled through the parade in an antique wicker Boardwalk Rolling Chair that dates back to 1923.

Immediately after the parade, at approximately 4 pm, Adam Rinn, leads the King and Queen procession through the Maimonides Park Parking lot (19th and Surf Avenue) to the beach, for the official Beach Ceremony and opening of the ocean for the summer swimming season.

From 5pm - 10pm, Coney Island USA & Coney Island Brewery Present: The Mermaid Parade Ball (The Official After Party of The Mermaid Parade)! The Ball takes place at the Coney Island Brewery at 1904 Surf Avenue. Further info and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.coneyisland.com/event/mermaidparadeball2022

Parade Registration and additional information for the Parade are available at: https://www.coneyisland.com/programs/mermaidparade.