The Kitchen Presents ­STANDING ON THE CORNER: THE GHOSTS OF NIGHT FLOCK

The Kitchen presents The Ghosts of the Night Flock: A Standing on the Corner Art Ensemble Holiday Performance Extravaganza, on December 19. This one-night-only song cycle from the New York-based art ensemble Standing on the Corner will reflect on the mysteries of the season, and the holiday rituals of displaced people that link us back. For this special seasonal concert in a holiday-themed setting, the art ensemble will perform their compositions joined by surprise guests as the angels, ghouls, and ghosts of Christmas past.

This Brooklyn group, founded by Gio Escobar and now an amorphous collection of musicians and collaborators, are known for their "post-genre" style, melding jazz, punk rock, and lo-fi hip-hop with rogue vocals, samples and distortion. They have been praised by Pitchfork for their "serious reverence for and understanding of the past... that allows them to explore strange ideas while retaining a warm, homespun sense of familiarity." Similarly, The New Yorker hailed their "free-form sonic gumbo, which also interpolates loops and samples of oration, [and] would be disorienting if it weren't so intentional and intuitive." Most recently, they contributed to Solange's album When I Get Home, with producer credits on several tracks.

The Standing On The Corner Art Ensemble was founded in 2016 and functions best in Brooklyn, New York. The collective produces musical, visual, and experiential works that equate hyperlocal incidence to cosmological wisdom. Visiting sites of emotional resonance under the weight of subjective histories, the Art Ensemble seeks to uncover hidden truths through focused interpretation.

Standing on the Corner: The Ghosts of the Night Flock will take place Thursday, December 19 at 8pm at The Kitchen, 512 W 19th St, New York. Tickets ($35 General / $30 Members) are available online at thekitchen.org; by phone at 212.255.5793 x11; and in person at The Kitchen, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2:00-6:00pm.

This program is made possible with generous support from Robert Soros and Mila & Tom Tuttle; endowment support from Mary Flagler Cary Charitable Trust; annual grants from The Amphion Foundation, Inc., Howard Gilman Foundation, and The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation; and in part by public funds from New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature

About The Kitchen

The Kitchen is one of New York City's most forward-looking nonprofit spaces, showing innovative work by emerging and established artists across disciplines. Our programs range from dance, music, performance, and theater to video, film, and art, in addition to literary events, artists' talks, and lecture series. Since its inception in 1971, The Kitchen has been a powerful force in shaping the cultural landscape of this country, and has helped launch the careers of many artists who have gone on to worldwide prominence.

Facebook: facebook.com/TheKitchenNYC

Twitter: twitter.com/TheKitchen_NYC

Instagram: instagram.com/TheKitchen_NYC





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You