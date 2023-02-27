The Espejo Organization for the Arts to Present THE EXTRAORDINARIES Exhibition in Brooklyn

On March 18, 2023, The Espejo Organization for the Arts will present THE EXTRAORDINARIES, an exhibition that brings together some of the best foreign-born talents working in the American creative industry.

"The goal of the show is to highlight the quality and innovation that imported talent brings to the cultural and creative landscape of the US," said Kika Espejo, Director of EOarts.

The show, which takes its title from the denomination of the visa and permanent resident status awarded to professionals of extraordinary ability in the field of the arts, includes an array of creative practices from immigrant artists from all over the world.

"Creatives who have obtained Extraordinary Ability immigration statuses have demonstrated their original contribution to their field but don't often get much visibility, nor does the wide public recognize what an important role imported talent plays in the development of our country's creative industry," Espejo explains.

This show presents a survey of the works that a selection of these professionals are currently developing, bringing together creators of many different industries to promote and bring awareness to the significance that immigrant talents play in the development of the American cultural field.

The show will count on the participation of accomplished and award-winning International Artists and creative professionals. In the area of visual arts, the exhibition will present the works of Brazilian painter and illustrator Niege Borges, Japanese sand artist Naoshi, Lebanese mix media artist Hildos, Hongkongese artist and milliner Penny Chu, Iranian Illustrator Elham Ataeiazar, and Spanish painters Amaia Marzabal and Aida Miro. Macedonian visual artist Mensur Bojda, Ukranian surface and texture artist Maksym Kazarin, and Indian multidisciplinary artist Kuldeep Singh are also taking part in this show.

In the area of photography, the show will include three distinguished professionals, including the fashion and documentary photographer from Sweden, Izabella Demavlys, the Canadian fine art and wedding photographer Erica Reade, and the boudoir and fine arts photographer from Mexico, Gaspar Marquez, who is also involved in the production of the show.

Additionally, the event will include the works of exceptional creatives in the field of design, such as English graphic designer Crissy Bogusz, Chilean art director Nicolas Mardones, Indian urban designer Uttara Ramakrishnan, Spanish architectural designer Ana Avanzini, and the Czech 3D designers Johana & Maxim Kroft. In the area of fashion, the show will also count on the works of Chinese creative director Churou Wang, Japanese costume designer Saori Mitome, and Chinese bespoke tailor and designer Yuecen Cai.

Adding to the exhibition and organized with the support of Brazilian producer Roberta Fernandes, the event will also host two special performances and presentations. Spanish actor and producer Edu Diaz will present an excerpt from his successful play Fantastic Mr. S, recently presented at the United Solo Festival. The Brazilian editor and astrologist, Larissa Xavier, will also participate in the show with a presentation of her collaborative project "New York Women & The Zodiac."

"THE EXTRAORDINARIES is a one-of-its-kind event that intends to go beyond the mere experience of a traditional art show. Multidisciplinary shows have the ability to bring together works from many fields into a conversation, allowing not only to create intrinsic connections between pieces but to generate narratives that expand beyond the borders of each medium," says Colombian Guest Curator Julian Montenegro.

The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, March 18, 2023, between 6:30 and 8:30 pm, at Meadow Studios (35 Meadow Street) in Brooklyn.

Learn more at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227317®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eoarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

EVENT DETAILS:

EXHIBITION DATE:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

EXHIBITION LOCATION:

35 Meadow Street

Brooklyn, NY

Hashtags:

#theextraordinaries #eoarts

Image: Johana Kroft. Idea & Maker