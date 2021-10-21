The American Opera Project Presents The Second Season Of Music As The Message

Premiering on Sunday, November 14th at 4pm is Music as the Message: FALL IN a??i?? WITH LOVE!, the season opener of a new, imaginative hybrid performance including both virtual and in-person experiences created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich, and presented by The American Opera Project and Opera on Tap, in partnership with Broadway Presbyterian Church.

Fall in a??i?? with Love ushers in this season of renewal, reopening and reflection, celebrating the greatest four letter word ever created - LOVE! The audience will be led through an immersive program of multi-genre, family friendly songs, operatic arias and spoken word. As we commune through music, attendees are encouraged to sing and speak along, whether in the Zoom room or in the Sanctuary, with strong and joyous voices!

Music as the Message is an interactive, free virtual event, available to all. To register for the free Zoom concert, visit http://www.aopopera.org/music-message. Goodwill offerings are accepted and donors at the $30 level or above may receive a personal invitation to join members of our community in the live studio audience, as space allows. Proof of vaccination with photo ID will be required for all attendees and studio audience members will be required to wear masks at all times.

Joining Danrich and the Music as the Message Ensemble (Victoria A. Davis, Patrice P. Eaton, Cameo Humes, Scott Tomlinson) will be guest artists Marsha Thompson, Blythe Gaissert, Andrew Garland, James Moore, Violetta Zabbi, Brian Shankar Adler, Dwight Howard, Peter Siedenberg, and Broadway Presbyterian pastor, Chris Shelton. The episode will also see the premiere of the newly-commissioned song Muse of Memory by Adrienne Danrich and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec (Sanctuary Road, The Shining).

For this episode of Music as the Message, AOP is giving 50% of all donations raised on November 14th to Broadway Community, a non-profit agency located at Broadway Presbyterian Church that provides food, shelter, health-care, and many other services for neighbors in need. Broadway Community sets an abundant table, believing that everyone deserves justice, dignity, health, and wholeness. Your gifts provide more than food - they provide an open door to community for many folks who feel all-too-alone in this world.

Pastor Chris Shelton says, "Broadway Presbyterian Church is delighted to be in partnership with Adrienne Danrich and Music as the Message. We share a common vision -- that music is a fundamental facet of self-expression as human beings, and therefore a fundamental part of building community. Music has the capacity to bring people together across our many lines of difference. Music helps us hear what harmony sounds and feels like, and if we can hear it, maybe we can learn to live it."

Created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich, Music as the Message (MaM) is an interactive, virtual series. Streamed live, MaM celebrates the power of music to unify and to inspire healing, joy, laughter, love and most importantly, community. Adrienne, along with guest artists, the MaM Ensemble and commissioned composers, leads a program of uplifting songs and spoken word. Attendees are encouraged to join in and lift their voices, as well.

Following this musical catharsis, the audience is welcome to speak with the artists, and reflect or listen in support of their fellow participants. Hosted by Adrienne Danrich